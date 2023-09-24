You can also get an idea of what your VO 2 max is at home. Fitness trackers like the Oura Ring, Garmin, and WHOOP can all estimate your VO 2 max using heart rate data. Levine mentions that the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has also developed a tool to give you an idea of your VO 2 max and how it compares to other people your age using your maximum heart rate, resting pulse, and waistline measurement.