Brittany Natale is a freelance writer who covers topics such as wellness, fitness, lifestyle, food, beauty, and more. After graduating with a B.S. in Advertising and Marketing Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology, she started a career in writing and research. With over 8 years of experience, her byline often appears in publications such as SELF, Popsugar, i-D, Teen Vogue, Domino, Martha Stewart, and Eat This, to name a few. Born and raised in NYC, when she is not writing you can find her exploring the city, visiting her local library, or getting her steps in at The Met.