What Is A Good VO2 Max? Experts Say It Could Be The Key To Improving Your Fitness
VO2 is so much more than just a number. In fact, it could be the key to improving your fitness performance. Of course, this begs the question: What is a good VO2 max?
It turns out that, as with most health and fitness metrics, “good” depends on a number of factors. We spoke with health and longevity experts to get a sense of how to calculate what a good VO2 max score is for you—plus, how to achieve it.
What is VO2 max?
VO2 max is shorthand for maximal oxygen, explains Florence Comite, M.D., founder of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health in New York City. It's measured in milliliters of oxygen you use per kilogram of body weight per minute (ml/kg/min).
“VO2 max pinpoints when your body’s cardiovascular and respiratory systems are operating at their absolute peak, a plateau at which your muscles are utilizing oxygen as efficiently as possible,” she says.
Carrie E. Levine, an Institute for Functional Medicine certified practitioner, certified nurse midwife, and the founder of the Whole Woman Health clinic, puts this in even more digestible terms. Levine says VO2 max, also known as aerobic capacity, “is a number that describes cardiovascular fitness.”
“[VO2 max] is the maximum volume of oxygen your body can use per minute during intense physical activity,” Levine adds. “The number captures your heart, lungs, circulatory system, and muscle cells working independently and together.”
Because of this, VO2 max is connected to health, performance, and longevity—sounds like something we should be paying attention to, right?
What does VO2 max tell you about your health?
As it turns out, VO2 max is a pretty big deal. Comite even calls it the “gold standard test” for cardiovascular fitness.
“The higher your VO2 max, the greater your overall fitness,” she says, “Which makes VO2 max also quite an accurate measure of one’s potential longevity.”
Comite shares that studies, including a 2019 study in IJC Heart & Vasculature1, have found a connection between low resting heart rate and high VO2 max, and a reduction in cardiovascular events.
The study also found that people with the lowest VO2 max had the highest relative risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (thickening or hardening of the arteries), Comite adds.
On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, longevity-focused doctor Peter Attia, M.D., reiterated that VO2 max is a key indicator of how fit you are.
“Having a high VO2 max is a proxy for being very fit and training a lot,” Attia said. “If you look at all of the metrics associated with longevity, none even come within the same zip code as having a very high cardiorespiratory fitness measured by VO2 max, and having high muscle mass and high strength,” he emphasized.
How to calculate VO2 max
Experts agree that the best way to measure your VO2 max is by visiting a cardiopulmonary or exercise laboratory. Most VO2 max tests are done on a treadmill or stationary bike, explains Comite (whose center offers this test).
First, you’ll be fitted with chest leads to monitor your heart’s performance during exercise. This information will be broadcast to a computer monitor. During the test, you'll wear a tight-fitting face mask with an oxygen tube and a metabolic cart attached. These specialized tools help measure the oxygen breathed in and the carbon dioxide breathed out.
Throughout the test, the treadmill or bike will gradually increase in both speed and elevation, making it harder to keep moving. This will increase your exercise intensity until you reach your “maximum effort.” Once you finish, practitioners will combine your maximum effort and age, gender, and weight to calculate with your VO2 max.
A VO2 max test typically costs between $50 to $150, depending on where you go. The test is not usually covered by insurance.
You can also get an idea of what your VO2 max is at home. Fitness trackers like the Oura Ring, Garmin, and WHOOP can all estimate your VO2 max using heart rate data. Levine mentions that the Norwegian University of Science and Technology has also developed a tool to give you an idea of your VO2 max and how it compares to other people your age using your maximum heart rate, resting pulse, and waistline measurement.
Just keep in mind that at-home measurements will not be as accurate as tests performed in the lab or by a physiologist.
What is a good VO2 max?
A "good" VO2 max varies from person to person based on factors such as age, gender, and genetics.
With that in mind, Comite says the optimal range for an active man is upwards of 58 mL/kg/min. For women, it's upwards of 50 mL/kg/min.
These numbers are solid goals for those who exercise often. If you are less active, a good VO2 max to reach for is 39 to 43.7 (for men) and 29 to 32.8 (for women).
Levine echoes that age and gender determine target ranges, but a higher VO2 max is preferable over a lower VO2 max.
“The higher the VO2 max, the better your body is at taking oxygen from the air and delivering it to your muscles,” she explains. “The more oxygen your muscles get, the more nutrients can be converted to molecular fuel, or ATP, that your muscle can then use.”
Common factors that impact VO2 max
There's more at play than exercise alone. Both experts note that the following factors may impact VO2 max:
- Age
- Genetics
- Hormones
- Weight
- Sedentary behavior
- Obesity
- Illness
- Total body mass
- Lean muscle mass
How to increase your VO2 max
Per Comite, VO2 max can be increased by strengthening your heart muscle to pump more blood. She notes that the following types of endurance exercises may help:
- Running
- Swimming
- Cycling
- Cross-country skiing
- High-intensity interval training (HIIT)
Comite says high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is one of the fastest ways to up your VO2 max. “Studies suggest training at around 90% of your maximum heart rate will boost VO2 max most efficiently,2” she adds. However, steady-state training like zone 2 exercise can also help improve your cardiovascular fitness over time. Resistance training can also help build muscle mass and improve VO2 max.3
FAQ:
Is VO2 max a good indicator of heart health?
Yes, VO2 max is a good indicator of heart health. “The higher your VO2 max, the more efficiently your heart is pumping blood to your tissues and organs,” says Comite.
Is VO2 max a good indicator of fitness?
Yes, VO2 max is a good indicator of fitness. “The higher the VO2 max, the more oxygen we can use, the more energy we have, the more work we can do,” states Levine. In other words, improving your VO2 max could help you train harder, run faster, and increase overall performance.
How accurate is Apple Watch VO2?
The Apple Watch does provide an estimate of your VO2 max, but it's hard to say how accurate this measurement is. The watch estimates a VO2 max range between 14-65 mL/kg/min for users who are 20 years old and above, but the most accurate reading will come from a lab test performed by a physiologist.
Does walking increase VO2 max?
Comite says walking can increase VO2 max, but the walk cannot be a leisurely stroll. “You need to walk at an intense pace that significantly elevates your heart rate,” Comite explains.
Does losing weight increase VO2 max?
Yes, losing weight could increase VO2 max—but this depends on a number of other factors and should always be discussed with a medical professional.
The takeaway
There's a lot to gain from learning what a good VO2 max is for you. Calculating your baseline VO2 max can help you adjust your lifestyle to improve your health, longevity, and fitness performance. If you’re interested in learning more ways to track your goals and optimize your well-being, check out our roundups of the best fitness trackers and heart rate monitors.
