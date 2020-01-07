mindbodygreen

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

January 7, 2020

Here at mindbodygreen, we believe in the fundamentals of true science-based holistic well-being: moving, eating clean, breathing, connection, and purpose. We also know that sometimes all of those things aren't enough and that targeted supplements can fill the gaps in your health and transform your life. I know this personally because I've experienced it in my own life. 

Two years ago at age 43, I discovered that my homocysteine levels were sky-high. High homocysteine is defined as higher than 15, and mine was 63. Levels that high are linked to blood clotting, which can lead to a catastrophic cardiovascular event. My father died of heart disease in his 40s, so I took this news very seriously. There is no surgery or medication to combat homocysteine, so my doctor, Frank Lipman, M.D., prescribed supplements immediately. Within months of proper supplementation, my homocysteine dropped from 63 to 12. I experienced firsthand the true power of efficacious supplements produced by Thorne. 

After this profound experience, I started to think about the things that my wife, mindbodygreen's co-founder and co-CEO Colleen, and I and everyone we know struggle with and began to wonder: "Could we create solutions-oriented supplements that could help change people's lives?"

For us, taking supplements isn't necessarily about filling gaps; they're about optimizing your current state, giving your body that extra something it needs so that you can be present for your work and your family, so that you can feel your best and be your best. We couldn't find the formulas that checked all of our boxes (and we have a lot of boxes to check), so we created them in partnership with the leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, Thorne.

So, why has it taken two years to bring you these groundbreaking products? Well, we did four rounds of testing on these products. We also worked in lockstep with Thorne's entire scientific team, most notably, their chief medical officer, Robert Rountree, M.D., a pioneer of functional medicine, to bring you the most innovative and groundbreaking supplements. And we also tested each and every one of our four cutting-edge products on ourselves for months. 

And not only do we feel great, but it feels like we are getting closer to attaining that ever-elusive flow state. You know, that feeling we're all seeking—of being in the zone, when you're fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, full involvement, and enjoyment in the process. 

Now, I am beyond excited that you can take your well-being journey one step further with mindbodygreen supplements+—a daily choice that we believe will truly redefine your expectations of what it means to be healthy.

 From our family to yours. 

In good health, 

Jason Wachob

