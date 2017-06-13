Announcing The mindbodygreen Podcast!

Hi, I’m Jason Wachob, founder and CEO of mindbodygreen and author of Wellth. I'm so excited to announce The mindbodygreen Podcast (launching on iTunes today!) and would love to share a little more about where it all began.

In 2009 I had two extruded discs in my back and was told I needed surgery, but I didn’t want surgery or pills. I began practicing yoga and turned to some of the best functional medicine doctors and wellness experts in the industry to heal.

This was the beginning of my journey—and of mindbodygreen.

The first contributors to mindbodygreen were some of those same people who helped me—the best in the wellness business like Dr. Frank Lipman and Tara Stiles. They wrote articles that changed the way people viewed their own health and, with mindbodygreen, kick-started a new conversation about health, one that wasn’t just about the physical body but a 360 approach to health that incorporates mind, body, and spirit. These people became not just some of the first contributors but also some of my best friends.

I've watched them build businesses, seen their successes and failures. Firsthand, I've watched them grow as entrepreneurs, as doctors, as healers and seen them build their families; in fact, in some cases, we've grown ours together.

Since 2009 mbg has grown—we now have over 5,000 contributors around the world and a worldwide audience of 10 million people. For us, wellness is not a destination, it’s a journey. The work is never done.

This podcast is a continuation of the mindbodygreen journey—and the conversation. I'm honored to have close friends come to talk, not just to me but to share their stories with you. I’m also inviting new friends on to the show—people I admire who are shaping the wellness world, pioneers, cutting-edge thinkers, and entrepreneurs who are changing the conversation.

This isn't scripted; it's not the Today Show; they didn't prepare talking points. It's a conversation, and I'm going to go places no one has with these people. In these hourlong segments, you'll hear the real stories behind the biggest names in wellness—their personal journeys starting at the very beginning, their struggles, and what got them to where they are today.

You’ll be inspired, you’ll be moved, and you’ll hear firsthand about how wellness transforms lives, starting right here, right now, with you. All you have to do to get started is subscribe.

Your happiest, most fulfilled, complete life starts here. Thank you for listening.

Enjoy our inaugural episode!