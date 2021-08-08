Are Probiotics Vegan? Plus 12 Vegan Sources Of Probiotics
Gut health and vegan eating are two subjects you can often find circulating among the health-inclined in social media, blogs, and casual conversations these days. If you're a regular mindbodygreen reader, you've likely gleaned some answers to your questions around both of these popular topics. For example: Should I take a probiotic for my gut health? What's the difference between vegan and plant-based? The list goes on.
Still, there's one important question that falls at the intersection of both these realms: Are probiotics vegan?
As it turns out, the answer isn't so cut-and-dry. To clear things up, we chatted with experts to get their take on what makes a probiotic vegan or not, where to get a trusted supplement that fits the bill, along with vegan foods that offer some probiotic benefits.
Are probiotics vegan?
Not all probiotics are created equal, and not all are animal-free. Probiotics are live microorganisms (namely, healthy bacteria) that can benefit your digestive system.* So, are they vegan?
“Probiotics consist of fermented vegan sources and fermented dairy-based sources (animal-based),” says Colorado-based dietitian Lauren Mitchell M.S., R.D. They may or may not be animal-free depending on the probiotic source you choose, so it’s important to read the ingredients carefully and select accordingly. For example, if there is dairy in the mix or the pill’s capsule is made of gelatin (i.e., gelcap/softgel), the probiotic is not vegan.
How to find a vegan probiotic supplement.
Start with (careful) research. You can do this online or in person at your local health food store. First and foremost, it's important to read the labels carefully and ask yourself: What are the ingredients? What is the capsule made of? Are these vegan?
Certain vegan supplements will be certified vegan and labeled with a circular “certified vegan” logo and/or a green vegan certification.
5 vegan probiotic supplements.
Probiotic shopping can be overwhelming so we have put together four vegan probiotic supplements that you can be confident are vegan certified and approved:
mindbodygreen probiotic+
Our proprietary probiotic is the only one on the market with the combination of these four strains: B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM. This formula helps reduce bloat and helps aid in digestion.*
"Not only is mbg's probiotic+ shelf-stable and includes four strains backed by clinical research, we made sure it was vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and free of all major food allergens," says mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. "Even the capsule that our premium probiotic strains are encased in is vegan."
probiotic+, mindbodygreen ($69)
Pure Encapsulations PureProbiotic
Lisa Cohen, M.S., C.N., a Colorado-based holistic nutritionist recommends “PureProbiotic 60, by Pure Encapsulations to my clients. This product is certified to be made with hypoallergenic and vegan ingredients, and is a great multi-strain probiotic that specifically targets GI health and immune support."*
PureProbiotic, Pure Encapsulations ($20.40)
The Nue Coe Plant Probiotic Protein
Made from pea, hemp, and brown rice, plus a probiotic spore (Bacillus coagulans), this plant protein probiotic powder delivers all nine essential amino acids, per serving. Add to your daily smoothie or blend with a plant-based milk in the morning or evening.*
Plant Probiotic Protein, The Nue Co. ($35)
Beauty Chef GLOW Inner Beauty Essential
This bio-fermented blend with Flora Culture™ is another vegan powder probiotic supplement choice. In addition to probiotics (Saccharomyces boulardii, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GUT5Y), trace minerals, seeds, and fiber, it's also packed with nutrient-dense ingredients like sweet potatoes, mung beans, chickpeas, and lentils.*
Glow Inner Beauty Essential, Beauty Chef ($65)
7 vegan foods with probiotics.
There are a number of probiotic-rich vegan foods to uncover at your local market—you just have to know what to look for. Mitchell and Cohen both suggest reaching for fermented plant foods, which are fantastic sources of good bacteria.
Mitchell also notes that important to eat "prebiotic food sources, such as bananas, onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, artichokes, beans and whole-grain foods," which help feed the probiotics in your gut. Here are seven of the best vegan foods with probiotics, according to the experts:
1. Kimchi
Kimchi is a Korean dish made up of fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage. It contains the living probiotic Lactobacillus, which is fantastic for your gut health.*
Try this recipe for kimchi noodle soup.
2. Tempeh
Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is a nutrient-dense vegan protein contains both probiotics and prebiotics. One of our favorite brands to use is Lightlife.
3. Olives
It's easy to forget, but olives are actually a probiotic food, rich in gut-healthy bacteria (Lactobacillus, to be exact). Just be sure the olives you buy are cured in brine, not just plain water. Toss these tasty bites into a bowl for a snack, sprinkle them on your favorite salad, or whip them into a dip.
Try this Mediterranean dish featuring olives.
4. Coconut Yogurt
Yogurt is a classic probiotic food, and luckily, vegan versions fit the bill! We're personally fans of coconut yogurt, such as GT’s Cocoyo, which made from coconuts and doesn't contain additives, fillers, or gums.
5. Kombucha
Kombucha is a fermented tea that is bursting with gut-friendly Lactobacillus bacteria. Plus, this effervescent functional drink is fun to sip on!
6. Miso
Miso is also a great ingredient to keep handy in the kitchen, as it can pack a lot of punch to home-cooked dishes. Miso, like tempeh, is made from fermented soybeans and contains bacteria that's beneficial for the gut. It is also rich in B vitamins plus vitamins E and K.
Try this delicious miso soup recipe at home.
7. Sauerkraut
A popular (and delicious condiment), sauerkraut is a typically made by fermenting raw cabbage with various lactic acid bacteria. As Maggie Moon, M.S, R.D., previously told mbg: "It also offers nourishment that might not show up on a nutrition label, such as probiotics, flavonoids that protect against oxidative damage, and antimicrobial compounds."
The takeaway
Keeping your gut healthy in check is essential to your overall health. If you're vegan, there are a number of great supplements and food options to help incorporate more probiotics in your diet. Whether you are adding a probiotic powder to your daily smoothie, or taking it as a daily supplement—there are options to suit just about anyone’s needs. Now, how about a vegan tempeh sandwich?