Gut health and vegan eating are two subjects you can often find circulating among the health-inclined in social media, blogs, and casual conversations these days. If you're a regular mindbodygreen reader, you've likely gleaned some answers to your questions around both of these popular topics. For example: Should I take a probiotic for my gut health? What's the difference between vegan and plant-based? The list goes on.

Still, there's one important question that falls at the intersection of both these realms: Are probiotics vegan?

As it turns out, the answer isn't so cut-and-dry. To clear things up, we chatted with experts to get their take on what makes a probiotic vegan or not, where to get a trusted supplement that fits the bill, along with vegan foods that offer some probiotic benefits.