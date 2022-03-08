 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Change-Makers
I'm An Intersectional Environmentalist: We Need To Change The Way We Talk About Veganism

I'm An Intersectional Environmentalist: We Need To Change The Way We Talk About Veganism

Leah Thomas
Author & Environmentalist By Leah Thomas
Author & Environmentalist
Leah Thomas is a celebrated environmentalist based in Santa Barbara, CA. She is the founder of Green Girl Leah and Intersectional Environmentalist and the author of "The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet."
Reusable Shopping Tote For Groceries

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 8, 2022 — 11:41 AM
In her new book The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet, author and activist Leah Thomas traces the history of conservation through the lens of racial justice and feminism. From there, she shares a vision for a more inclusive and diverse future for the environmental movement. In this excerpt, Thomas highlights why every time we talk about veganism and plant-based eating, it’s essential to center BIPOC experiences and perspectives.

From 2014 to 2017, there was a 600% increase in the U.S. of people identifying as vegans (from 1% to 6%); in the UK over the past decade, a 350% increase; and in Portugal, a 400% increase in the last decade. Global Google Trends search data also shows an increase in veganism searches worldwide, with top locations being Israel, Australia, Canada, Austria, and New Zealand. Research predicts that China’s vegan market will grow more than 17% from 2015 to 2050, and in 2016, the Chinese health ministry guidelines encouraged the nation of over one billion people to reduce its meat consumption by 50% by 2030.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 vegan powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(36)
organic veggies+

People gravitate toward plant-based, vegetarian, and vegan diets and lifestyles for a variety of reasons. Regardless of individual motivations, plant-based eating is on the rise globally, and there’s no doubt that this trend has positive implications for the environment.

Now that plant-based eating is becoming more mainstream, it’s important to consider what voices are being heard and elevated in this space.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The lack of representation in the vegan movement.

When you google “vegan” or turn to social media to learn more about veganism, representation of people of color is scarce. This trend carries over into documentary and film projects, social media influencers selected for partnerships, and how veganism is represented in education, environmental movements, and media. The lack of representation is concerning and doesn’t reflect reality; communities of color have practiced plant-based lifestyles for centuries, and in the modern day have actually adopted plant-based lifestyles at higher-than-average rates. A Pew Research Center study found that 8% of Black Americans identify as strict vegans or vegetarians, as opposed to 3% of the general population. A 2020 Gallup poll found that people of color in the U.S. reported reducing their meat consumption at a much higher rate than white Americans (31% versus 19%). 

When we look globally, the countries with the largest increase of vegetarian populations between 2016 and ’17 are (ranked from highest growth to lowest) Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, Kenya, Thailand, and Italy. Many of these countries are in the Global South, although mainstream representation of plant-based diets is largely centered around perspectives from the Global North.

By some estimates, these countries have the most vegetarians overall per capita: India (31 to 42%), Mexico (19%), Brazil (14%), Taiwan (14%), Switzerland (13%), Israel (10.3%), New Zealand (10%), Sweden (10%), Canada (9.4%), U.S. (5 to 8%), and Russia (3 to 4%). Three out of the top five countries are concentrated in the Global South, and while the U.S.’s vegan population is growing, it has a significantly smaller vegan population per capita than the top countries.

This isn’t a competition, but it’s important to take the facts into account when considering which narratives around plant-based lifestyles, reduction of meat consumption, and veganism and vegetarianism are amplified and given a platform.

Imagining a more intersectional future.

When I searched “vegan documentaries” on Google, I found that the top 30 results featured either a white narrator or a primarily white cast.

Most of these documentaries had been made in the U.S. or UK. Some of the stories also felt historically incomplete, with narratives focused on the “newness” of veganism or plant-based living, even though the earliest records of vegetarianism date back to ancient India.

The problem with centering primarily white, wealthy vegan perspectives from the Global North is that this approach fails to acknowledge the pioneers of this practice and their reasons for their choice, and it doesn’t credit these populations with reducing their environmental footprint (for decades and sometimes centuries!). Even if the vegetarianism that dates back to ancient India predates the climate crisis, India’s more than 30% vegetarian population is contributing positively to the health of the environment with this choice. Instead of rebranding solutions from a Western perspective, environmentalists should seek to amplify the cultural practices of BIPOC communities globally and also give them credit for inspiring the ideas for what modern veganism and vegetarianism look like in the first place. 

Many BIPOC vegans and vegetarians view veganism not as a single issue driven by animal suffering but as a confluence of several points of identity. While concerns about animal welfare can motivate veganism, there can be other drivers that overlap with identity, which for many can cause a disconnect. For example, if people are driven to practice plant-based eating because of cultural values and religion, their veganism might be closely tied to their cultural identity—especially if they come from a marginalized and historically excluded group. If people are drawn to veganism for ethical reasons or health concerns that are unrelated to cultural identity, they might not consider other pathways to veganism and their value. A driver of veganism can also be the protection of human lives because people are also animals. Thus, advocacy for social justice and the liberation of marginalized people is also related to the protection of animals and the environment.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line.

BIPOC perspectives matter, and these nuances should be explored to advocate for inclusion and equity within the plant-based conversation.

Excerpted from THE INTERSECTIONAL ENVIRONMENTALIST by Leah Thomas. Copyright © 2022 by Leah Thomas. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(36)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 vegan powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 vegan powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(36)
organic veggies+
Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas Author & Environmentalist
Leah Thomas is a celebrated environmentalist based in Santa Barbara, CA. Coining the term ‘eco-communicator’ to describe her style of environmental activism, Leah uses her passion for...

More On This Topic

Nature

Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need

Julia Watkins
Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need
Nature

An Ecopsychologist On How Nature Can Make You More Mentally Resilient

Loraine Van Tuyl, Ph.D., CHT
An Ecopsychologist On How Nature Can Make You More Mentally Resilient
Integrative Health

2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP

Olivia Giacomo
2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP
Friendships

Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why

Sarah Regan
Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why
Integrative Health

The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe
The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist
Beauty

Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

This Scale Divides Sexual Identity Into 7 Categories: Do You Fall Into One?

Stephanie Barnes
This Scale Divides Sexual Identity Into 7 Categories: Do You Fall Into One?
Beauty

A Derm's Favorite Way To Remove Heavy Eye Makeup (Without Losing Lashes)

Hannah Frye
A Derm's Favorite Way To Remove Heavy Eye Makeup (Without Losing Lashes)
Spirituality

Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains

Natasha Levinger
Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin
Mental Health

Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand

Allison Ballenger
Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand
Beauty

This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lack-of-representation-in-vegan-movement
organic veggies+

31 vegan powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!