When I searched “vegan documentaries” on Google, I found that the top 30 results featured either a white narrator or a primarily white cast.

Most of these documentaries had been made in the U.S. or UK. Some of the stories also felt historically incomplete, with narratives focused on the “newness” of veganism or plant-based living, even though the earliest records of vegetarianism date back to ancient India.

The problem with centering primarily white, wealthy vegan perspectives from the Global North is that this approach fails to acknowledge the pioneers of this practice and their reasons for their choice, and it doesn’t credit these populations with reducing their environmental footprint (for decades and sometimes centuries!). Even if the vegetarianism that dates back to ancient India predates the climate crisis, India’s more than 30% vegetarian population is contributing positively to the health of the environment with this choice. Instead of rebranding solutions from a Western perspective, environmentalists should seek to amplify the cultural practices of BIPOC communities globally and also give them credit for inspiring the ideas for what modern veganism and vegetarianism look like in the first place.

Many BIPOC vegans and vegetarians view veganism not as a single issue driven by animal suffering but as a confluence of several points of identity. While concerns about animal welfare can motivate veganism, there can be other drivers that overlap with identity, which for many can cause a disconnect. For example, if people are driven to practice plant-based eating because of cultural values and religion, their veganism might be closely tied to their cultural identity—especially if they come from a marginalized and historically excluded group. If people are drawn to veganism for ethical reasons or health concerns that are unrelated to cultural identity, they might not consider other pathways to veganism and their value. A driver of veganism can also be the protection of human lives because people are also animals. Thus, advocacy for social justice and the liberation of marginalized people is also related to the protection of animals and the environment.