Supporting brain health through your diet is not a new concept, and lion's mane mushrooms may actually be able to aid in keeping your mental function up to par. "Animal, test tube, and human studies have shown supplementation with lion's mane mushroom extract or powder may benefit brain health by stimulating growth of brain cells and nerve cells by protecting those cells from damage caused by Alzheimer's disease, boosting mental functioning, and promoting recovery from nervous system injuries," explains mbg Collective member and registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.

This stimulation is due to the compounds hericenones and erinacines found in lion's mane mushrooms. It is notable, however, that the majority of these studies have been conducted on animals, so more research on humans is needed before coming to a definitive conclusion.