Growing Mushrooms At Home Is Easier Than You Think With Our Newbie Guide

Growing mushrooms at home may seem counterintuitive since many varieties grow in forests, on trees, or underground, but there are many varieties you can cultivate indoors. Once you get the set-up down, with any luck, you'll have edible delights within a couple of weeks.

“Growing mushrooms is great as an activity for kids, adults who have free time and want to start to grow their own food, or anyone in between,” says Brian Chau, a food scientist and fungal fanatic.