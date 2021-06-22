Mushrooms can be a pretty divisive food: you either love them or you hate them. If you’re in the latter camp, though, it might be time to start acquainting yourself with these nutrient-dense powerhouses. A review published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, found that eating two medium-sized mushrooms every day may lower cancer risks by 45 percent.

The nutritional and overall health benefits of mushrooms are far-reaching, so to get a better read on the association between mushroom intake and cancer risk, researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 17 cancer studies.

After reviewing the findings, they determined that higher mushroom intake was, in fact, associated with lower total cancer risk—and particularly promising for breast cancer.