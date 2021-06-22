mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Eating 2 Mushrooms Every Day May Lower Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Eating 2 Mushrooms Every Day May Lower Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
eusable bags with fresh healthy vegetables and fruit on wooden table in the kitchen.

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

June 22, 2021 — 0:02 AM

Mushrooms can be a pretty divisive food: you either love them or you hate them. If you’re in the latter camp, though, it might be time to start acquainting yourself with these nutrient-dense powerhouses. A review published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, found that eating two medium-sized mushrooms every day may lower cancer risks by 45 percent

The nutritional and overall health benefits of mushrooms are far-reaching, so to get a better read on the association between mushroom intake and cancer risk, researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 17 cancer studies. 

After reviewing the findings, they determined that higher mushroom intake was, in fact, associated with lower total cancer risk—and particularly promising for breast cancer.

The benefits of mushrooms. 

“Edible mushrooms are...rich in bioactive compounds, including phytochemicals (alkaloids, phenolic acids, flavonoids, carotenoids), fiber, polysaccharides, selenium, vitamins (e.g., niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, ascorbic acid, and vitamins B and D), and the crucial antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione which may play a significant role in the prevention of cancer,” the study states. 

In short: they’re chock-full of beneficial nutrients. 

Because of those bioactive compounds, mushrooms contain antimicrobial, antiviral, and antitumor properties. They have also been shown to protect the cardiovascular system and the liver. All in all, mushrooms act as immune system security guards, protecting the body from disease. 

Advertisement

How they impact cancer risk. 

While the exact protective mechanism is unclear, researchers suspect the antioxidants in mushrooms (namely from ergothioneine) might play a role. “Replenishing antioxidants in the body may help protect against oxidative stress and the risk of cancer,” Djibril Ba, a graduate student in epidemiology at Penn State College of Medicine, said in a news release

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your business as a Functional Nutrition Coach.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

While ergothioneine is most potent in shiitake, oyster, maitake, and king oyster mushrooms, the research points out that other varieties, like white button, crimini, and portobello mushroom are still associated with a lower cancer risk. (To expand your mushroom palate, check out this deep dive into 13 mushroom types, their benefits, and how to eat them.) 

If you’re not in love with the flavor or texture of mushrooms, don’t worry! The findings show that it only takes about ⅛ to ¼ cup (about 2 mushrooms) daily to make a difference—a 45%-lower-risk kind of difference. So, start out by sneaking the veggie into your favorite dishes: as a popular plant-based alternative to meat, you might not even notice them. 

After trying enough mushroom dishes, that unique umami flavor may become something you even start to crave. (Might we recommend these miso glazed mushroom kebabs or blistered mushrooms with croutons and kale to kick off your obsession?). 

Advertisement

Bottom Line. 

The association between mushroom intake and a decreased cancer risk is promising. However, it’s essential to note that eating two per day won’t in and of itself prevent cancer. It’s still important to maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle, and visit your doctor for scheduled health check ups—especially if cancer runs in your family. 

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food

Jason Wachob
How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food
Food Trends

Happy Smoothie Day! Here's The Perfect Smoothie For Every Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Happy Smoothie Day! Here's The Perfect Smoothie For Every Zodiac Sign
Beauty

A No-Fuss 3-Step Trick To Identify Your Optimal Skin Care Routine

Alexandra Engler
A No-Fuss 3-Step Trick To Identify Your Optimal Skin Care Routine
Integrative Health

Summer Is Officially Here: Here Are The Best Ways to Support Your Gut Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Summer Is Officially Here: Here Are The Best Ways to Support Your Gut Health
Beauty

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine

Andrea Jordan
This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine
Home

4 Essential Features Of A Pollinator-Friendly Garden

Emma Loewe
4 Essential Features Of A Pollinator-Friendly Garden
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective

Kristine Thomason
The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective
Beauty

Adapalene vs Tretinoin: We Break Down The Acne & Aging Powerhouse Ingredients

Andrea Jordan
Adapalene vs Tretinoin: We Break Down The Acne & Aging Powerhouse Ingredients
Beauty

This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom

Jamie Schneider
This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom
Spirituality

Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Explain How To Navigate Emotionally Charged Cancer Season
Spirituality

This Energy Practice Helped Me Overcome My Exhaustion

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
This Energy Practice Helped Me Overcome My Exhaustion
Love

Take This 5-Minute Test To See If You Really Know Your Love Language

Kelly Gonsalves
Take This 5-Minute Test To See If You Really Know Your Love Language
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-2-mushrooms-per-day-may-lower-cancer-risk

Your article and new folder have been saved!