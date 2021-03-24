We're always watching out for those easy weeknight dinners—the ones that streamline our evening routine, taste amazing, and pack in nutrients.

This dreamy dish, from vegetarian cookbook Super Natural Simple by Heidi Swanson, highlights two of our favorite ingredients—mushrooms and kale—with the flavors of the Mediterranean. "I call this a double sheet-pan dish because it's made using multiple baking sheets in the same oven," writes Swanson.