This Blistered Mushroom & Kale Recipe Is An Ideal Mediterranean Meal

Image by Heidi Swanson

March 24, 2021 — 10:04 AM

We're always watching out for those easy weeknight dinners—the ones that streamline our evening routine, taste amazing, and pack in nutrients.

This dreamy dish, from vegetarian cookbook Super Natural Simple by Heidi Swanson, highlights two of our favorite ingredients—mushrooms and kale—with the flavors of the Mediterranean. "I call this a double sheet-pan dish because it's made using multiple baking sheets in the same oven," writes Swanson.

Using a separate pan to roast the kale helps it achieve that wonderful, crispy texture, while a slower cook for the mushrooms gets them perfectly roasted. Pro tip: Be sure to use well-cleaned, bite-sized pieces of mushrooms—whether that means a smaller variety, or using pieces of a larger mushroom.

The whole thing is tossed with olive oil, garlic, lemon, olives–essential ingredients in a Mediterranean diet. Even the creamy base has roots in that region: it's made up of Greek yogurt, with salty garlic mixed in. "This is the condiment I reach for more than just about any other" Swanson writes, "It adds a creamy component that works with everything."

Blistered Mushrooms with Croutons & Kale

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to serve
  • 1 cup whole grain bread chunks, torn into pieces
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 pound brown mushrooms, cleaned and halved
  • 8 black olives, pitted and chopped
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt
  • 1 bunch kale, stemmed and ribs removed
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • Salted Garlic Yogurt (below) or sour cream, to serve
Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and place the racks in the top and bottom third.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the garlic, Parmesan, bread chunks, and lemon zest. Toss it a bit before adding the mushrooms, olives, 3 tablespoons of the oil, and the salt. Toss again and turn out the mixture onto a rimmed baking sheet, arranging everything in a single layer. Cover and carefully seal the baking sheet with aluminum foil.
  3. Bake for 30 minutes on the bottom rack. Remove the oil (don't freak out; things will look a bit sad and steamed at this point) and bake for another 10 minutes or so, until everything is golden and toasted.
  4. In the meantime, in a medium bowl, toss together the kale, the remaining one tablespoon of oil, and the yeast. Arrange the mixture in a single layer on a second rimmed baking sheet and place it in the oven on the top rack. Bake for 10 minutes, tossing once halfway through, until the kale is crispy and not at all soggy.
  5. To serve, scoop the mushrooms into a serving bowl and squeeze lemon juice over all. Crumble the baked kale on top along with a dollop of yogurt and a dusting of Parmesan.

Salted Garlic Yogurt

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

Method

  1. Place the garlic on a cutting board and sprinkle the salt on top. Using the side of a sharp knife, cut and mash the garlic and salt into a paste.
  2. Scoop the paste into a jar with a lid and stir in the yogurt. Store the salted yogurt in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Reprinted with permission from Super Natural Simple. Copyright © 2021 by Heidi Swanson. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright © Heidi Swanson
Advertisement

