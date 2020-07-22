It’s rare to open up a package of mushrooms and find them completely clean. More often than not, the meaty vegetables are covered with clumps of dirt. While it may be tempting to douse them in heavy streams of water, doing so can lead to slimy mushrooms. Not washing them, on the other hand, increases the risk of eating bacteria, pesticides, or other pathogens. So what’s the most effective way to clean mushrooms before cooking?

To settle the washing versus wiping debate and ensure both food safety and optimal flavor, chef and certified nutritionist Serena Poon, C.N. shares the best way to clean mushrooms.