mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Only 30 Minutes To Umami With These Miso-Glazed Mushroom Kebabs

Only 30 Minutes To Umami With These Miso-Glazed Mushroom Kebabs

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Miso-Glazed Mushroom Kebabs

Image by Maja Zver / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 22, 2020 — 19:50 PM

Mushrooms are the perfect starting point for a truly flavorful plant-based main dish. They can be cooked in a variety of ways and flavored with just about anything—but they shine in simplicity, which is exactly how they star in this dish.

"A simple glaze made from miso paste, soy sauce, and maple syrup makes these roasted portobello mushrooms the star of any dinner table," write Maja and Jernej Zver in Epic 30-Minute Roasts. "The mushrooms are incredibly rich in flavor, aromatic, and have an umami aftertaste."

Umami is one of the five basic tastes, the others being sweetness, sourness, bitterness, and saltiness, and it speaks to that depth of flavor that most often is achieved through slow cooking of meats or in broths. Here, umami is achieved in a mere half-hour thanks to the simple, but carefully balanced, glaze used on the mushrooms—which also carries notes of the other four basic tastes, too.

Miso has a history stretching back through thousands of years in Japanese cuisine, and now more modern studies are confirming its reputed health benefits. Made from fermented soybeans, it has a high density of vitamins and minerals and packs the power of fermented foods. Paired with garlic and other forceful flavors, the miso provides a depth of flavor that allows these quick-cooked mushrooms to echo the profile of a slow-roasted dish—in less than half the time.

Mushroom Kebabs With Miso Glaze 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. portobello mushrooms, or any large mushrooms, cut in half 
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil 
  • 1 clove garlic, diced 
  • 1 tbsp. miso paste 
  • 3 tbsp. light soy sauce 
  • 1 tbsp. maple syrup or honey 
  • Sesame seeds, optional 
  • Chopped fresh parsley, optional 
Advertisement

Method

  1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven, then preheat it to 410°F. If you are using wooden skewers, cover them with water in a shallow pan to soak them for 10 minutes. 
  2. Thread the mushrooms onto four metal or wooden skewers. Place the skewers on a baking sheet, and roast them on the middle rack of the oven for 10 minutes. 
  3. While the mushrooms are roasting, prepare the glaze. Place a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the oil, garlic, and miso paste. Stir, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the soy sauce and maple syrup. Remove the pan from the heat, and set it aside. 
  4. Remove the roasted mushrooms from the oven. Pour the roasting juices into the saucepan with the glaze, stir to combine, and brush half of the glaze over the mushroom kebabs. Roast the mushrooms for 10 minutes, or until they are nicely glazed and tender. 
  5. Brush the mushrooms with the remaining glaze, and spoon the roasting juices over them. Sprinkle the mushrooms with the sesame seeds and parsley, if using. Serve immediately. 
Reprinted with permission from Epic 30-Minute Roasts by Maja Zver and Jernej Zver, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Maja Zver.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Jamie Schneider
Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe
Food Trends

Does Cooking Fruit Deplete Its Nutritional Value? RDs Mull It Over

Abby Moore
Does Cooking Fruit Deplete Its Nutritional Value? RDs Mull It Over
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

This One Product Can Take Your Face Wash Routine From Meh To Magical

Jamie Schneider
This One Product Can Take Your Face Wash Routine From Meh To Magical
Integrative Health

How Poor Sleep Might Be Affecting Your Gut + What To Do About It

Abby Moore
How Poor Sleep Might Be Affecting Your Gut + What To Do About It
Beauty

Big Yikes: Dry & Cold Weather Can Deplete Collagen? Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Big Yikes: Dry & Cold Weather Can Deplete Collagen? Here's What To Do
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

I'm An OB/GYN & Here Are 5 Reasons To Look Forward To Menopause

Susan Hardwick-Smith, MD
I'm An OB/GYN & Here Are 5 Reasons To Look Forward To Menopause
Beauty

Why Your Hair Texture Changes Once You Go Gray + 5 Care Tips

Jamie Schneider
Why Your Hair Texture Changes Once You Go Gray + 5 Care Tips
Spirituality

Scorpio Season Just Scurried In: Time To Rev Up The Passion & Intimacy

The AstroTwins
Scorpio Season Just Scurried In: Time To Rev Up The Passion & Intimacy
Personal Growth

How Having Divorced Parents Can Affect Your Attachment Style

Abby Moore
How Having Divorced Parents Can Affect Your Attachment Style
Home

6 Things Your Houseplants Need Now That It's Sweater Weather

Emma Loewe
6 Things Your Houseplants Need Now That It's Sweater Weather
Beauty

The Unfortunate Side Effect Constipation May Have On Your Skin

Stacey Shillington, N.D.
The Unfortunate Side Effect Constipation May Have On Your Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/miso-glazed-mushroom-kebabs

Your article and new folder have been saved!