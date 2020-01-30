Soy? Longevity? That headline may be surprising if you're privy to all the conflicting information about soy that's out there.

But we're talking fermented soy products, which seem to offer more benefit than their non-fermented counterparts. Fermented soy products like tempeh, for example, may be easier to digest with their gut-healing and nutrient absorbing abilities, and according to new research, they may be linked with a lower risk of death, too.

Just look at Japan, which has become known for its residents' longevity; They're always stocked up on miso, natto, tamari, and more. So, we dug into the research to find out what makes fermented soy so special.