These Korean-BBQ Inspired Mushrooms Are Powerfully Flavorful & Filling

These Caramelized Mushroom Steaks Are The Perfect Plant-Powered Plate

Eliza Sullivan
Image by Laura Murray / Laura Murray

November 30, 2021 — 14:05 PM

We're always fans of turning to the experts—so when the team at Smallhold mushroom spearheaded a new cookbook on preparing fungi, we trusted them to give us the ultimate set of recipes for the nutritious staple. The Brooklyn-based "ag-tech" company teamed up with chefs to put together the book, which they're offering alongside their signature mushroom grow kits (which might just be the perfect gift for the foodie in your life).

This recipe comes courtesy of Mike Diaz of Austin’s Oseyo, who created it for the book. "Our restaurant Oseyo means 'welcome to my home,' and nothing quite says home in Korea more than a bowl of rice, kimchi, and some BBQ," he explains, "These caramelized royal trumpets are powerfully flavorful, delivering a rich meat-like bite and deep earthy satisfaction." He recommends serving them alongside kimchi and rice for a "nourishing, probiotic meal that fills the belly."

Caramelized Mushroom Steaks

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the soy ginger glaze:

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • ½ cup honey (sub light brown sugar for vegan)
  • ½ cup soy sauce (sub tamari for gluten-free)
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce (optional, leave out for vegan)
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup mirin
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon gochugaru

For the mushrooms:

Method

  1. Make the glaze: Combine all your ingredients in a small pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat then reduce to a simmer until the liquid's volume has reduced by half, periodically stirring with a wooden spoon to avoid scorching the bottom.
  2. Once the mixture is smooth and coats the back of the spoon, set the pot aside to cool for 30 minutes. Store the glaze in a container in the fridge for later use, up to a month.
  3. Make the mushroom steaks: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Cut the mushrooms vertically down the middle. Use a knife to make light scores diagonally in one direction and then score in the other direction to create a 1 centimeter diamond pattern.
  4. Lightly oil the scored side of the mushrooms with vegetable oil and then season with salt and black pepper. Set the largest cast iron (or oven-safe) skillet you have over medium-high heat, add a light coating of vegetable oil and sear the mushrooms scored side down until golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Repeat with remaining mushrooms.
  5. Turn the mushrooms to expose scored side and use a brush or spoon to generously coat it with glaze. Place mushrooms on skillet and sheet trays (if you need extra room) scored side up in the 375°F oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until the mushrooms are cooked through.
  6. Remove the mushroom steaks from the oven and place on a large serving platter. Drizzle over more of the glaze and garnish with chopped scallions. Serve with steamed white rice and your favorite kimchi and pickles.

Excerpted with permission from Mushrooms In The Middle: A Smallhold Cookbook.

