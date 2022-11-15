4 Ways To Start Supporting Brain Health Earlier — And Why It's Important

In the first half of our lives, well-being tends to revolve around fitness and nutrition. We become hyper-focused on promoting a healthy body, while brain health is thrown on the back burner for later in life. But the truth is, the brain and the body are intricately connected, which means one can't flourish if the other is suboptimal. Not only does the brain help shape the quality of our existence—controlling who we are and how we interact with others—but it's also responsible for memory and attention.

Nourishing our brain means setting ourselves up for a healthier, happier, and more productive life in the present and in the future. So why put it off? Trick question: You shouldn't!