4 Ways To Start Supporting Brain Health Earlier — And Why It's Important
In the first half of our lives, well-being tends to revolve around fitness and nutrition. We become hyper-focused on promoting a healthy body, while brain health is thrown on the back burner for later in life. But the truth is, the brain and the body are intricately connected, which means one can't flourish if the other is suboptimal. Not only does the brain help shape the quality of our existence—controlling who we are and how we interact with others—but it's also responsible for memory and attention.
Nourishing our brain means setting ourselves up for a healthier, happier, and more productive life in the present and in the future. So why put it off? Trick question: You shouldn't!
Advertisement
Now is the perfect time to start implementing practices that promote brain health—such as taking supportive supplements like Kori® Krill Oil Mind & Body Omega-3.* But before we share more of our go-to tips, let's first talk about why it's important to start building this routine ASAP.
The evolving brain.
Your 30s and 40s are around the time when you start to notice fine lines, wrinkles, and perhaps even a gray hair or two. We actively observe our external body start to change, but what we can't see is how our internal body changes along with it. For instance, by the time you reach 40, some research estimates that the weight of your brain starts to gradually decline at a rate of about 5% per decade1. Some changes in brain composition are a normal part of the aging process—but just one more reason to start nourishing the brain sooner rather than later.
Kori® Krill Oil Mind & Body Omega-3 supplement is a great place to start. Made up of omega-3 phospholipids combined with complementary brain health ingredients, it's the perfect solution for anyone looking to give special attention to their brain, with more nutrients for more benefits.* PLUS it's non-GMO and free of artificial flavors and synthetic colors.
Building your brain health routine.
Many of the tools used to promote brain health also benefit other aspects of well-being, so including these practices in your routine (if you don't already) is a win-win. Here are four ways to give your brain—and body—a little extra love:
Advertisement
Set yourself up for better sleep.
Getting at least seven hours of quality sleep per night has been linked to improved memory and reduced mental fatigue2. The problem is over one-third of American adults3 don't meet the seven-hour minimum required to reap these benefits.
To promote a better night's sleep, try keeping your bedroom cool, quiet, and dark at night. It can also be helpful to dim the lights within the hour before bed and/or wear a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule (i.e., waking up and going to sleep at the same time each day) is also key.
Focus on brain-boosting ingredients.
The first brain-supporting nutrient on our list is omega-3. Widely known for their ability to support heart health, omega-3 fatty acids are multitasking, critical nutrients our bodies can't make on their own.* In addition to heart health, omega-3s help to regulate proper blood flow and circulation in the brain4.* They also possess antioxidant properties and support a healthy inflammatory response, which play a part in combating oxidative stress in the brain5 and throughout the rest of the body.*
An easy way to get in your omega-3s is by taking a supplement like Kori® Krill Oil Mind & Body Omega-3, which contains omega-3 from certified sustainable krill oil, as well as complementary brain-healthy nutrients, including vitamin B12, curcumin from turmeric, and plant antioxidants.* Specifically, it contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which are plant antioxidants derived from the marigold flower—both of which have been shown to be beneficial for brain6 and eye health7.* Double the support!
Together, all of these ingredients work to raise omega-3 levels, promote memory and attention, support the nervous system, and encourage healthy energy levels.* But to take it to the next level, consider also adding brain-healthy foods into your diet, such as fatty fish, leafy greens, dark chocolate, and rosemary.
Advertisement
Exercise the body and the mind.
Not only does physical movement offer benefits for the body, but it also improves brain health8 by helping to reoxygenate the brain and allow vital nutrients to flow back in. But the exercise shouldn't stop there—at least not in the broad sense of the word.
Exercising the mind is just as important as exercising the body. Challenging your brain regularly leads to better memory, reasoning, and attention. Consider this your excuse to prioritize morning crossword puzzles or to host a weekly Scrabble night—you'll be doing your friends a favor as well!
Make time to socialize.
Making connections and socializing is not only important for brain longevity9, but it also helps to build resilience10 and engage the mind for more brain-boosting benefits. Carve out some time each week to connect with friends and family—whether it's going on a walk, catching up over coffee, or gathering for a weekly game night (see what we did there?). Your brain thrives when you feel happy, loved, and fulfilled.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Brain health impacts everything from memory to attention to creativity—and whether you're 25 or 66, all of these functions are important. We hit the gym and slather on the "anti-aging" products at an early age, but we tend to ignore the parts of our body that actively affect day-to-day functioning. Next time you reach for that hydrating face serum, let it serve as a reminder to also grab your Kori® Krill Oil Mind & Body Omega-3 supplement. Our brains deserve the most TLC, so it's time we stop sleeping on our brain health routines. And by that, we mean sleep more… You get the point.
Advertisement
Ryan Brady is a Content Freelancer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and is currently finishing her M.A. degree in Clinical Psychology, with concentration in Spirituality and Mind-Body Practice, at Columbia University.
Ryan is passionate about holistic health, fitness, and spiritually-centered living. She loves using her knowledge and personal experience to help others improve their well-being. When she’s not working or studying, Ryan can be found traveling to new places, snuggling her dog, or experimenting with gluten free, vegan baking.