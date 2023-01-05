Enhance Memory & Brain Longevity With This Little-Known Supplement Ingredient
As Kirin Central Research Institute's lead researcher, Eri Nakazaki, Ph.D., has engaged in many clinical research trials on nutritional bioactives to determine their brain health potential. After all, there's a lot of research and development that goes into nootropic ingredients.
But after years of brain longevity research, Nakazaki believes there's one ingredient that stands above the rest. Enter: Citicoline.
Citicoline's brain health benefits.
Widely used in the United States as a nutritional ingredient since the early '90s, citicoline is a bioactive that helps bolster brain health and function.*
"This nootropic has impressive efficacy to nourish and promote our brain and executive function. It supports the structure and function of our neurons, neurotransmitter levels, and diverse cognitive metrics spanning brain energy, attention, memory, and cognitive performance,"* Nakazaki explains.
Here are just a few of citicoline's benefits, as demonstrated by clinical studies:*
- Improves overall memory performance1 (especially episodic memory) in healthy older adults
- Enhances verbal memory2 in older adults
- Increases energy reserves and utilization in the brain
- Improves learning3 in older adults
Citicoline consists of choline, a brain-critical nutrient that's found in some foods (e.g., salmon, eggs, shiitake mushrooms, almonds, Brussels sprouts). Despite being a part of our diet, most Americans fail to get enough choline. This is where supplementation comes in.
Eri Nakazaki's secret weapon for brain longevity.
"Leading mindbodygreen's brain guard+ formula, you'll find the powerhouse neuronutrient citicoline as Cognizin®, which boasts a robust body of published scientific evidence," Nakazaki says.
Taking a clinically researched, full-potency dose of citicoline (i.e., 500 milligrams) daily can help support memory, promote mental clarity, and even improve cognitive performance.*
(Hint: You'll find that exact dose in brain guard+, plus impressive nootropic ingredients kanna and resveratrol.)
The takeaway.
Our brains need choline, but it's sparsely found in the average diet. Nakazaki recommends taking a supplement with unique neuronutrient citicoline, like mindbodygreen's brain guard+, to help enhance memory, brain energy utilization, mental clarity, and even longevity.* Try it out for yourself—your brain will thank you!
