Contributing writer

Mark Sisson is a bestselling author, food blogger, and a former distance runner, triathlete and Ironman competitor. He is also the co-founder of Primal Kitchen, a brand that offers health-conscious consumers the best possible choices in condiments, sauces, dressings and healthy snacks. Mark is the author of numerous books, including The Primal Blueprint, which was credited with turbocharging the growth of the primal/paleo movement back in 2009. In 2017, he officially became a New York Times bestselling author with The Keto Reset Diet, which reached the #1 overall bestseller among all books on amazon.com for two days. Mark has written several other books, including popular Primal-themed cookbooks and lifestyle books. He is the publisher of MarksDailyApple.com, the #1-ranked blog for over a decade in its health and fitness category.