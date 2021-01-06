There's definitely something to be said for returning to childhood favorites later in life: the nostalgia is always welcome, but that doesn't necessarily mean they always live up to our childhood memories. Not only that, but those old school favorites aren't always nutritious, either (though they can be made to be!)

Enter this take fun, paleo-friendly take on chicken tenders. When thinking of the ancestral inspired paleo diet, chicken tenders certainly wouldn't make the list of foods cave-dwellers would have enjoyed. But this version uses all paleo-friendly ingredients to update the school cafeteria classic without using any grains—instead, it uses a surprising ingredient for a super crunchy crust.

Instead of being breaded, these homemade chicken tenders are crusted with finely chopped pecans. These nuts are a good source of protein (with 2.6 grams of protein per ounce of nuts) and also have the highest phytochemical concentration of flavonoids of all tree nuts.

Lucky for us, when we asked Jessica DeMay for her recipe—from her new book Clean Paleo Comfort Food—she did one better and also shared her recipe for healthy ranch dipping sauce and the homemade mayo it starts with. The bottom line? Eating a bit cleaner this year definitely doesn't mean skipping favorites, it just means making smart swaps.