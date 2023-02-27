3 Anti-Nutrients A Professional Biohacker Says You Shouldn’t Ignore

Oxalates, too, can inhibit the absorption of other nutrients,2 like iron and calcium. And when oxalates bind to calcium, they can form calcium oxalate crystals, which can travel through the body and contribute to kidney stones3 . (That’s why a low-oxalate diet is known for preventing kidney stone recurrence.)

Which foods contain oxalates, you ask? Well, according to Asprey, raw kale and spinach are some of the biggest offenders. Nothing against these healthy greens, of course, but if you are prone to kidney stones, it is something you might want to be aware of. “If you cook them and drain the water, you can process them in order to make them less harmful that way,” Asprey explains.

Additionally, “Dark chocolate has a meaningful amount of copper, but it also contains some oxalic acid4 ,” Asprey adds. “And depending on how it's fermented and roasted, it can have phytic acid, which might steal some of the copper.” Again, that’s not to steer you away from sweet treats, but it’s important for those trying to reduce their dietary oxalates to know.