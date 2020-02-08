mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

How To Make A Vegan Buffalo Mozzarella That's Just As Creamy

Filippo Rosato, Tim Barclay & Stefania Evangelisti
Contributing writers By Filippo Rosato, Tim Barclay & Stefania Evangelisti
Contributing writers
Tim Barclay, Stefania Evangelisti, and Filippo Rosato are the co-authors of the book, "Purezza Vegan Pizza." Tim and his wife Stefania set up Purezza in 2015, bringing on Filippo as head chef.
Vegan Buffalo Mozzerella

Image by Faith Mason / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 8, 2020 — 11:04 AM

Buffalo mozzarella, or fior di latte mozzarella, is the gold standard in Italian cheese. This ingenious recipe will have you crafting beautiful rounded balls of buffalo mozzarella, leaving the buffalo well alone.

This one is a really fun recipe to make. Using thermal shock, you’ll craft a mixture, and set it suddenly in ice-cold water. A few minutes of chilling the ingredients, and you’ll have a ball of mozzarella that can be used just like traditional buffalo mozzarella. Try it in a traditional Italian salad before moving on to the main event, where you can enjoy it sliced over a pizza.

Cashew Buffalo Mozzarella

Makes enough for 4 pizzas

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes (for chilling the water) 
  • 1 scant cup blanched unsalted cashew nuts 
  • 1 teaspoon fine pink Himalayan salt 
  • Scant 1 cup almond milk (with at least 5% almond content) 
  • ½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar 
  • 1½ tablespoons nutritional yeast 
  • 3 tablespoons tapioca

Method:

  1. Fill a large bowl with cold water and ice, and set aside.
  2. Add all the remaining ingredients to a high-speed blender, and blend them together on full speed until smooth and combined, scraping down the sides once or twice, if necessary. 
  3. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan, and cook over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring, until the mixture becomes thicker and clumps together. Remove the pan from the heat.
  4. Using a large spoon, scoop out balls of the cheese mixture and place them into the bowl of ice water. This will rapidly cool the balls, firming them up. Leave in the ice water for about 5 minutes to continue to firm up. They should have a smooth and rubbery texture when they are ready. You can then remove the mozzarella balls from the water using a slotted spoon, and slice them up for recipes.
  5. Store any leftover mozzarella balls in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from Purezza Vegan Pizza by Fillippo Rosato, Tim Barclay, and Stefania Evangelisti, reprinted with permission from Kyle Books, 2020.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Filippo Rosato, Tim Barclay & Stefania Evangelisti
Filippo Rosato, Tim Barclay & Stefania Evangelisti Contributing writers
Tim Barclay and his wife Stefania Evangelisti set up Purezza in 2015, the UK's first plant-based pizzeria. Tim has a background in marketing and Stefania in law, but they decided to...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Cozy Up With This Vegetarian One-Pot Stew With Chickpeas & Spices

Darina Allen
Cozy Up With This Vegetarian One-Pot Stew With Chickpeas & Spices
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

Christina Coughlin
The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Beauty

Microneedling Patches: These Skin Care Treatments Are Next-Level

Alexandra Engler
Microneedling Patches: These Skin Care Treatments Are Next-Level
Integrative Health

How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

Jason Wachob
How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients
Recipes

This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgy Batter

Neal Barnard, M.D.
This Healthy Brownie Hummus Tastes Like Rich, Fudgy Batter
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility
Spirituality

6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Synch Up To This Weekend's Passionate & Playful Full Moon In Leo
Integrative Health

Scientists Determine How Long Coronavirus Lives On Surfaces & It's No Joke

Abby Moore
Scientists Determine How Long Coronavirus Lives On Surfaces & It's No Joke
Recovery

Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best

Sarah Regan
Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best
Social Good

Cara Delevingne Mobilizes Celebs To Help The Planet With Eco-Resolutions

Christina Coughlin
Cara Delevingne Mobilizes Celebs To Help The Planet With Eco-Resolutions
Love

What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists

Abby Moore
What "Marriage Story" Got Right About Divorce, From Two Psychologists
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-vegan-buffalo-mozzarella-thats-just-as-creamy

Your article and new folder have been saved!