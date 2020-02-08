How To Make A Vegan Buffalo Mozzarella That's Just As Creamy

Buffalo mozzarella, or fior di latte mozzarella, is the gold standard in Italian cheese. This ingenious recipe will have you crafting beautiful rounded balls of buffalo mozzarella, leaving the buffalo well alone.

This one is a really fun recipe to make. Using thermal shock, you’ll craft a mixture, and set it suddenly in ice-cold water. A few minutes of chilling the ingredients, and you’ll have a ball of mozzarella that can be used just like traditional buffalo mozzarella. Try it in a traditional Italian salad before moving on to the main event, where you can enjoy it sliced over a pizza.