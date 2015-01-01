Contributing writers

Tim Barclay and his wife Stefania Evangelisti set up Purezza in 2015, the UK's first plant-based pizzeria. Tim has a background in marketing and Stefania in law, but they decided to follow their dream and start a plant-based food business. Filippo Rosato, head chef at Purezza, is a pizza enthusiast from Naples. He joined the business on day one and contributed to perfect the menu, introducing the use of wholegrain flours and developing the concept of sourdough Neopolitan style pizza. They all co-authored the book, Purezza Vegan Pizza.