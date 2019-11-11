In the grain-free pizza crust hierarchy, cauliflower tends to hold the top slot. However, there have been some other alternative-crust creations as of late (sweet potato or quinoa crust, anyone?), and this recipe from Peter and Kelli Bronski's No Gluten, No Problem: Pizza adds one more nutritious ingredient to the mix: zucchini.

Use this veggie-based crust as the base for all of your favorite pizzas—be it a traditional Margherita, a smoky barbecue chicken, or a fancy fig and prosciutto pie. The possibilities are endless, and you'll be sure to get your fill of fibrous veggies.