How To Make Grain-Free Zucchini Pizza Crust

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy

November 11, 2019

In the grain-free pizza crust hierarchy, cauliflower tends to hold the top slot. However, there have been some other alternative-crust creations as of late (sweet potato or quinoa crust, anyone?), and this recipe from Peter and Kelli Bronski's No Gluten, No Problem: Pizza adds one more nutritious ingredient to the mix: zucchini.

Use this veggie-based crust as the base for all of your favorite pizzas—be it a traditional Margherita, a smoky barbecue chicken, or a fancy fig and prosciutto pie. The possibilities are endless, and you'll be sure to get your fill of fibrous veggies.

Grain-Free Zucchini Crust

Makes one 12-inch (30-cm) pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1½ pounds (680 g/3½ cups) coarsely grated zucchini
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 28 grams almond flour
  • 20 grams tapioca starch
  • 2 ounces (55 g) shredded low-moisture mozzarella
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Set your oven rack in the middle position and place your baking steel on it. Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C) for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Place the zucchini in a large bowl and sprinkle with the salt. Allow to set for 15 minutes. Then scrape into a kitchen towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
  3. Return the zucchini to the bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.
  4. Place a 15-inch (38-cm) square piece of parchment on the counter and press the zucchini mixture into a 12-inch (30-cm) circle. It should be thin.
  5. Use your pizza peel to launch the crust-on-parchment onto the steel and bake for 30 minutes.
  6. Remove the crust-on-parchment from the oven and flip the crust over on the parchment paper. Return it to the oven and bake for 5 minutes with the top side down.
  7. Remove the crust from the oven and flip it onto a new piece of parchment paper, returning the top side up.

Excerpted from No Gluten, No Problem Pizza: 75+ Recipes for Every Craving—From Thin Crust to Deep Dish, New York to Naples © Kelli Bronski and Peter Bronski, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.

