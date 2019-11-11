How To Make Grain-Free Zucchini Pizza Crust
In the grain-free pizza crust hierarchy, cauliflower tends to hold the top slot. However, there have been some other alternative-crust creations as of late (sweet potato or quinoa crust, anyone?), and this recipe from Peter and Kelli Bronski's No Gluten, No Problem: Pizza adds one more nutritious ingredient to the mix: zucchini.
Use this veggie-based crust as the base for all of your favorite pizzas—be it a traditional Margherita, a smoky barbecue chicken, or a fancy fig and prosciutto pie. The possibilities are endless, and you'll be sure to get your fill of fibrous veggies.
Grain-Free Zucchini Crust
Makes one 12-inch (30-cm) pizza
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds (680 g/3½ cups) coarsely grated zucchini
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 28 grams almond flour
- 20 grams tapioca starch
- 2 ounces (55 g) shredded low-moisture mozzarella
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Method:
- Set your oven rack in the middle position and place your baking steel on it. Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C) for at least 30 minutes.
- Place the zucchini in a large bowl and sprinkle with the salt. Allow to set for 15 minutes. Then scrape into a kitchen towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
- Return the zucchini to the bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.
- Place a 15-inch (38-cm) square piece of parchment on the counter and press the zucchini mixture into a 12-inch (30-cm) circle. It should be thin.
- Use your pizza peel to launch the crust-on-parchment onto the steel and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the crust-on-parchment from the oven and flip the crust over on the parchment paper. Return it to the oven and bake for 5 minutes with the top side down.
- Remove the crust from the oven and flip it onto a new piece of parchment paper, returning the top side up.
Excerpted from No Gluten, No Problem Pizza: 75+ Recipes for Every Craving—From Thin Crust to Deep Dish, New York to Naples © Kelli Bronski and Peter Bronski, 2019. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com.
