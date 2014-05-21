When summer arrives, it means beautiful warm weather, longer days, and time to fire up the grill. But if you've heard murmurs that grilled meat may cause cancer, you may be a bit wary to take a bite of that steak or burger.

Your hesitation is totally valid: There were a number of studies published in recent years that found evidence eating charred, well-done meat could be bad for your health. A 2010 research review found that most studies revealed high consumption of well-done meat and high exposure to meat carcinogens, specifically heterocyclic amines (HCAs), may increase the risk of human cancer.

HCAs are a kind of chemical that forms when meat is cooked through "high temperature methods" like grilling, according to the National Cancer Institute. This occurs because amino acids, sugar, and creatine or creatinine (found naturally in meat) react at a high temperature. In fact, the total HCA content will depend on how well-done you take your meat, and also what kind you’re eating—the highest concentration is in bacon, fried pork, beef, and chicken.

There's also another important carcinogen to keep in mind when it comes to grilling: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These form when fat drippings from the meat create flames or smoke, reports the National Cancer Institute. So even if you don't char your meat, grilling may increase the risk of PAHs.

It's important to note that while a number of studies found connections between grilling meat and cancer, others didn't find a significant association. And it would likely take regular grilled meat consumption to really make a significant difference for your overall health.

Still, if you're interested in minimizing your exposure to HCAs and PAHs during your outdoor BBQ, there are a number of best practices that I like to implement before, during, and after grilling.