In conversation with mindbodygreen, Vitti explains that hormones are made up of amino acids and stabilized by essential fatty acids. Given these key nutrient components, it should come as no surprise that your endocrine system is both responsive and sensitive to the foods you eat.

For example, for hormones to be metabolized by the liver, "your liver needs to have certain micronutrients stored in its cells in order to have its detoxification possible,” Viti explains. “In order for them to be excreted by the large intestine, you have to have adequate dietary fiber to support transit out of the body through bowel movement.”

Dozens of nutrients can help stabilize hormones and keep you feeling good and performing at your most optimal. Ahead, we’re breaking down four of the most essential.