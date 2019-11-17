mindbodygreen

How To Make A Delicious, Spice-Filled Bloody Mary Without Mix

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

November 17, 2019

Rather than a boring ol' salad from your favorite garden herbs, why not get creative with a brunch cocktail?

While the recipe may look complex with a longer ingredients list, you can purchase everything from the grocery store or local farmers market. Hey, you may even grow these ingredients in your own backyard. There's something about a bloody Mary mix hand-picked from your own garden that just sounds healthier, right?

If you like your bloodies extra spicy, be generous with the hot sauce and cayenne. Keep this recipe in your back pocket for whenever you need a homemade hit for a boozy brunch, a holiday party, or hair of the dog. Happy sipping!

Garden-to-Glass Bloody Mary Mix

Ingredients:

  • 2 quarts tomato juice
  • 12 ounces celery juice
  • 6 ounces beet juice
  • 3 ounces cucumber juice
  • 3 ounces lemon juice
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 3 ounces Celery Cordial
  • 2 ounces pickle juice (juice from any type of pickle liquid will do)
  • 6 dashes Celery Bitters 
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 12 turns freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons celery seed
  • 2 tablespoons dried dill (or dill weed)
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons basil seed
  • 2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 2 teaspoons paprika (smoked paprika if you've got it)
  • Pinch of dried marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 25 to 50 dashes hot sauce (like Valentina)
  • A few shakes of dried cayenne pepper
Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients except the hot sauce and cayenne in a large sterilized container, and whisk vigorously to incorporate. If you have a stick blender, that will do wonders in terms of mixing everything together.
  2. Taste the mix and add hot sauce to taste, depending on how hot you like your bloody Mary; then add the cayenne. This will give the mix a lot of "pop," so add a little at a time until you're happy with the flavor.
  3. Kept in the refrigerator, the mix will last for around 2 weeks.

Recipe excerpted from Garden To Glass by Mike Wolf. Reprinted with permission from Turner Publishing, 2019.

