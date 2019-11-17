How To Make A Delicious, Spice-Filled Bloody Mary Without Mix

Rather than a boring ol' salad from your favorite garden herbs, why not get creative with a brunch cocktail?

While the recipe may look complex with a longer ingredients list, you can purchase everything from the grocery store or local farmers market. Hey, you may even grow these ingredients in your own backyard. There's something about a bloody Mary mix hand-picked from your own garden that just sounds healthier, right?

If you like your bloodies extra spicy, be generous with the hot sauce and cayenne. Keep this recipe in your back pocket for whenever you need a homemade hit for a boozy brunch, a holiday party, or hair of the dog. Happy sipping!