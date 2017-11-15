Thanksgiving might be the ultimate You. We. All. holiday, with an emphasis on giving back, gratitude, and community—and, of course, plenty of delicious food. While a typical Thanksgiving table might be enough to induce a stomachache based on sight alone, we think of the holiday as an opportunity to nourish your body, in addition to your soul. With that in mind, we reached out to some of the year’s biggest food stars to share their favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipe, and some tips, tricks, and traditions that help them get through the holiday with a smile on their face (and bellyache free!).

First up: Jessica Murnane, author of the best-selling cookbook One Part Plant, and host of the mega-successful podcast One Part Podcast. Jessica’s plant-forward food philosophy has helped her (and Lena Dunham, who wrote her book’s foreword!) deal with the oft-debilitating pain of endometriosis, and her easy-to-make recipes will help even the least confident cook bring a wow-worthy dish to the table. Today, she’s sharing her Za’atar Sweet Potatoes and Garlicky Kale recipe and her tips for throwing the perfect plant-based Thanksgiving.