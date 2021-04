Because Ceylon cinnamon is safer in bigger doses, Koya recommends "using it in larger quantities more regularly." That includes everyday uses, like adding it to your smoothie, oatmeal, or coffee beans. It's also a better choice for baking projects that require a higher amount of the spice, like these vegan pancakes with warm, cinnamon apples or these breakfast cookies.

If you're missing the aromatic, spicy flavor of cinnamon, it's OK to mix the two every now and then—just try to make sure the Ceylon portion outweighs the Cassia portion.

If you don't regularly consume cinnamon and a recipe calls for it, you should be safe to use whatever you have on hand. According to Koya, it's not the cinnamon itself that's harmful; it's the dosage. So try to be aware of how much you're consuming and how often, then you'll be golden.