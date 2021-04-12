mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
There Are 2 Main Types Of Cinnamon — When & How To Use Each

There Are 2 Main Types Of Cinnamon — When & How To Use Each

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant

Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Pile of cinnamon sticks

Image by ola_p / istockphoto

April 12, 2021 — 22:45 PM

What do coffee beans, peanut butter toast, and roasted sweet potatoes have in common? All three taste even better with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. But before you get heavy-handed with the spice, make sure you pay attention to the variety you're using. Yes—there's more than one type of cinnamon.  

According to functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., the variety of cinnamon you're used to purchasing at the grocery store is called Cassia cinnamon, and the lesser-known version is called Ceylon, or "true," cinnamon. 

What's the difference between the two? 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Cassia cinnamon tends to have a more concentrated and intense cinnamon-like flavor, reminiscent of the holiday season or even cinnamon rolls, whereas Ceylon cinnamon is "lighter, brighter, and more citrus-like compared to Cassia," Koya tells mbg. 

If a bottle is not specifically labeled as "Ceylon cinnamon," it's safe to assume Cassia is what you're buying. 

While both kinds of cinnamon contain powerful antioxidants and have been shown to manage healthy blood sugar levels, Cassia cinnamon contains a natural compound called coumarin, which may be harmful to the liver in high doses. True cinnamon, on the other hand, has only trace amounts of coumarin and is, therefore, a better choice for everyday use, says Koya.

Advertisement

When and how to use each one. 

Because Ceylon cinnamon is safer in bigger doses, Koya recommends "using it in larger quantities more regularly." That includes everyday uses, like adding it to your smoothie, oatmeal, or coffee beans. It's also a better choice for baking projects that require a higher amount of the spice, like these vegan pancakes with warm, cinnamon apples or these breakfast cookies

If you're missing the aromatic, spicy flavor of cinnamon, it's OK to mix the two every now and then—just try to make sure the Ceylon portion outweighs the Cassia portion.

If you don't regularly consume cinnamon and a recipe calls for it, you should be safe to use whatever you have on hand. According to Koya, it's not the cinnamon itself that's harmful; it's the dosage. So try to be aware of how much you're consuming and how often, then you'll be golden.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A Protein-Packed Vegan Green Goddess Sauce To Put On Literally Everything

Eliza Sullivan
A Protein-Packed Vegan Green Goddess Sauce To Put On Literally Everything
Recipes

This 5-Ingredient Salad Gives You An Array Of Nutrients — Without Excess Prep Work

Eliza Sullivan
This 5-Ingredient Salad Gives You An Array Of Nutrients — Without Excess Prep Work
Routines

Try This 12-Minute Flow Before Bed (Or Any Time) To Melt Away Tension

Juanina Kocher
Try This 12-Minute Flow Before Bed (Or Any Time) To Melt Away Tension
Recipes

This Rustic Grain-Free Loaf Gets Its Structure From A Vitamin C Rich Veggie

Eliza Sullivan
This Rustic Grain-Free Loaf Gets Its Structure From A Vitamin C Rich Veggie
Recovery

No, Rest Days Aren't Lazy + 4 Reasons They're Vital To Overall Health

Stephanie Thomas, CPT
No, Rest Days Aren't Lazy + 4 Reasons They're Vital To Overall Health
Beauty

These 12 Men's Body Washes Are Top-Notch For Any & All Skin Types

Alexandra Engler
These 12 Men's Body Washes Are Top-Notch For Any & All Skin Types
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A Supplement To Support Your Recovery, Performance & Healthy Aging Goals

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement To Support Your Recovery, Performance & Healthy Aging Goals
Functional Food

I'm The Founder Of Blue Zones & This Is My Favorite Type Of Bean For Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I'm The Founder Of Blue Zones & This Is My Favorite Type Of Bean For Longevity
Integrative Health

How's Your Circulation? A Vascular Biologist's 2 Easy Tricks To Self-Assess

Olivia Giacomo
How's Your Circulation? A Vascular Biologist's 2 Easy Tricks To Self-Assess
Beauty

Can You Exfoliate If You're Already Using A Retinol? Asking For A Friend

Jamie Schneider
Can You Exfoliate If You're Already Using A Retinol? Asking For A Friend
Climate Change

The Pandemic Showed Me The Value In Living An "Inconvenient" Life—Here's Why

Bonnie Culbertson
The Pandemic Showed Me The Value In Living An "Inconvenient" Life—Here's Why
Home

How Your Home's Air Could Be Aggravating Spring Allergies + What To Do

Michael Rubino
How Your Home's Air Could Be Aggravating Spring Allergies + What To Do
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/main-types-of-cinnamon-how-to-use-each

Your article and new folder have been saved!