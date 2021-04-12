What do coffee beans, peanut butter toast, and roasted sweet potatoes have in common? All three taste even better with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. But before you get heavy-handed with the spice, make sure you pay attention to the variety you're using. Yes—there's more than one type of cinnamon.

According to functional food and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., the variety of cinnamon you're used to purchasing at the grocery store is called Cassia cinnamon, and the lesser-known version is called Ceylon, or "true," cinnamon.