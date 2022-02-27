Welcome to mindbodygreen dishes, our new original series that's part educational, part inspirational, and totally delicious. Featuring a fresh nutrition expert each month, these bite-size videos dish out the science behind healthy ingredients and demonstrate a tasty recipe to bring that knowledge into practice. Now, let's get cooking!

A healthy gut really seems to be the focal point of true vitality and well-being. Ancient Ayurveda and many ancient medical systems believed that all health outcomes begins in the gut. And while that may seem like an oversimplification, a host of modern research and science is really suggesting that gut health is at the core of overall health.

So, how do we achieve optimal gut health? One way to support a healthy gut microbiome is incorporating nourishing spices into your diet—particularly those that have been used for over 5,000 years, and are also supported by modern science.

I'm sharing a few of my go-to spices, along with a gut-nourishing khichdi recipe—my take on a classic digestion-soothing Ayurvedic dish—which features these beneficial ingredients.