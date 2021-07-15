When it comes to hormone-enhancing foods, hormone expert, midwife, and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D., is chock-full of recommendations (she even gave us a grocery shopping list for each decade, in case you want to bookmark). All healthy, antioxidant-rich foods are worth adding to cart, don’t get us wrong, but she does offer a few superstars to focus on with each hormonal shift—considering your hormones fluctuate throughout your lifetime, it can be helpful to get granular with specific foods.

For today’s highlight, let’s dive into your 30s: At this age, Romm suggests you indulge in a nice, big macro bowl.