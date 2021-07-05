Here’s the thing: When your estrogen and progesterone levels start to drop (which starts to happen sometime within the two decades), digestion often becomes more difficult. Of course, everyone’s body is different, but Romm notes that generally, “grains become not easy to digest.”

Sweet potatoes, however, can help you get your fill of healthy, whole carbs: “Sweet potatoes are great for your digestion [and] your elimination,” says Romm. “They're easy to digest.”

That’s because the root veggie is remarkably high in resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that's particularly beneficial for gut health: They travel through the small intestine without fully digesting, and by the time resistant starches reach the colon, they ferment and serve as a prebiotic. (Hot tip: To skyrocket the resistant starch content, toss your sweet potato in the fridge overnight and reheat it before digging in).

And to top off the health benefits, sweet potatoes are also full of antioxidants and minerals—which, Romm notes, are even more important to pay attention to once you hit 40. Think vitamin A, vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6, magnesium, and potassium.