Magnesium can also interact with certain medications, for example, with certain types of antibiotics22 . It is usually recommended to take antibiotics at least 2 hours before or 4 to 6 hours after a magnesium-containing supplements. Another group of drugs that magnesium tends to interact with is bisphosphonatesm which are often used to treat osteoporosis. Magnesium can interfere with how well this drug is absorbed23 , so the supplement should be taken at least two hours before or after these medications."