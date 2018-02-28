Magnesium Oil Benefits Include Relief For Sore Muscles, Clear Skin & Boosted Immunity

While it seems hard to top magnesium’s otherworldly creation, it can be overshadowed by its unparalleled role in many biological processes of the human body. In fact, the interaction between phosphate and magnesium ions make this mineral essential to the functioning of all cells in all living organisms. Magnesium is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions that contribute to healthy metabolic and immune functioning. Additionally, magnesium is critical for healthy bone development, and its deficiency has been linked to osteoporosis, high blood pressure, and even heart disease.

You might be asking yourself why magnesium seems to be cropping up everywhere. It’s because magnesium deficiency, known medically as hypomagnesemia, is pretty common. In fact, magnesium deficiency is conservatively estimated to affect 20 to 40 percent of the general population. The reason? Low dietary intake coupled with over-farmed soil chock-full of pesticides, lack of sleep, constant stress, and too much alcohol, caffeine, and sugar consumption.

Less than 10 percent of Americans meet the recommended dietary allowance. Most with magnesium deficiency may not even know it because they have no symptoms or minor ones. Despite the fact that this condition often flies under the radar, some health experts believe that magnesium deficiency is one of the largest and most under-addressed health problems. The symptoms vary from person to person and can range from general anxiety to restless leg. So be sure to ask your doctor if your magnesium levels are normal because it may be the root cause of any neuromuscular, cardiovascular, and metabolic dysfunction.

Truth be told, magnesium oil is really a misnomer. It’s not really an oil at all but gets the moniker from the slick, oil-like feeling that this highly saturated mineral oil leaves on the skin. And, like copper, this mineral can cause some confusion when choosing the one most appropriate for skin and overall body care. Magnesium oil is simply magnesium chloride suspended in water.