Magnesium Oil Benefits Include Relief For Sore Muscles, Clear Skin & Boosted Immunity

Magnesium oil is the result of dissolved magnesium chloride flakes in distilled water. Magnesium oil is really a misnomer. It’s not really an oil at all but gets the moniker from the slick, oil-like feeling that this highly saturated mineral oil leaves on the skin. It can either be rubbed into the skin or added to a spray bottle to help with application. Magnesium oils can be purchased at store, but it's not meant to be ingested like magnesium supplements.