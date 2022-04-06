If you set your clocks forward an hour on March 13, you likely felt the aftereffects the next day, and the shift might still have some impact on energy levels.

Even an hour shift in sleep patterns is enough to cause lingering grogginess and moodiness. That's why some health care professionals have long been lobbying for us to switch over to a consistent time. (Congress finally took note this year—and you can read the reaction of sleep experts here.)

To give your body time to fully recover from DST, try to get in bed a few minutes earlier than usual for the next few weeks. Aiming to keep your home darker at night and lighter in the morning can also help you adjust to the new sunlight schedule. When possible, taking a walk first thing after waking will be especially energizing during this time of year.

"Avoid screens and TV right before bed," adds Nicole Avena, Ph.D., an author and assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, "As the lights emitted can interfere with your ability to fall asleep."