Spring Is In The Air & These 6 Equinox Rituals Will Help You Embrace It
Spring is in the air. Can you feel it? The spring equinox, or Ostara, is also called the vernal equinox and has long been celebrated as a moment of balance, rebirth, and new possibilities. This is a time when the light and darkness have evened out, and we rejoice at the opportunity to emerge from winter anew.
Although the world around us is experiencing chaos, war, and confusion, nature offers us the hope of new beginnings and renewal. It is time to energize our hopes, aspirations, and dreams. These rituals can help you get started:
1. Create a spring altar.
Every season is an opportunity for a fresh start, so clear out your old altar and create a new one with the equinox. Here are some altar suggestions to play with:
- Colors: Green or gold
- Crystals: Citrine, amber, green aventurine, carnelian, chrysoprase
- Flowers: Sunflowers, marigolds, daffodils
- Herbs: St. John's wort, cinnamon, burdock root, chamomile, jasmine, and rose
- Food: Seeds of any kind, oranges, lemons, any spring fruit or vegetable
- Coins or paper money for abundance
- Add a prayer for peace
2. Bless water.
Sit quietly with a pitcher of water and a bowl. Pour water four times into the bowl, imbuing each pour with meaning:
- First for appreciation for your life
- Second in appreciation for the work of those who have gone before us
- Third in appreciation for the future possibilities
- Fourth to ask that the bitter and the sweet in life be balanced
Silently bless the water, then place the charged water in a bottle and sip all day. This is a way of assimilating your blessings.
3. Create a vow to yourself.
You are the most important person in your life. Treat yourself as precious and start by making a vow to yourself. Write it on a beautiful piece of paper and put it where you can see it daily. Here is a sample.
I vow to love and accept myself as I am.
I vow to be kind to myself and forgive myself for all real or imagined mistakes that I have made.
I vow to eat healthy and to take care of my body.
I vow to fill my life with love and joy.
Repeat your vow with passion. Then tie a red string around your wrist as a tangible symbol of this vow. Wear it until it falls off.
4. Write your wish list to the universe.
Take some time and write down what you most desire. Then, take the list and burn it safely in a fireproof bowl. When the ashes are cool, place them in a paper towel or cup. Place ashes on the earth with the intention of grounding them in the physical plane. Offer a flower and piece of fruit to Mother Earth for hearing your prayers.
5. Nourish yourself.
Light a candle and place one hand on your heart and another on your belly. Breathe in gently and eat six pomegranate seeds. Again, each one can represent something different:
- One seed for self-nourishment and self-esteem
- One seed for creativity, passion, desire, procreation, and vitality
- One seed for compassion—the gentleness of spirit that heals all wounds and loves things and people as they are
- One seed for transmutation and letting go so wholeness can be achieved
- One seed for wisdom and understanding
- One seed for honoring all cycles, knowing that every death is a rebirth, and understanding the feminine process of life
6. Make spring care packages.
Fill a bag with an energy bar or assorted nuts, a piece of fruit, chocolate, inspirational notes (You are great! The Universe has your back!), and anything else you choose. I like to add a five-dollar bill and a small crystal, but it is up to you what you share. Make as many bags as you can, and give them out to strangers. If you decide to give these to the homeless, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and pair of socks can make a huge difference to someone's well-being.