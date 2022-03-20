Spring Is In The Air & These 6 Equinox Rituals Will Help You Embrace It

You are the most important person in your life. Treat yourself as precious and start by making a vow to yourself. Write it on a beautiful piece of paper and put it where you can see it daily. Here is a sample.

I vow to love and accept myself as I am.

I vow to be kind to myself and forgive myself for all real or imagined mistakes that I have made.

I vow to eat healthy and to take care of my body.

I vow to fill my life with love and joy.

Repeat your vow with passion. Then tie a red string around your wrist as a tangible symbol of this vow. Wear it until it falls off.