A Sleep Specialist's Top Tips For Avoiding Daylight Saving Grogginess

The sunset will be an hour later today—welcome news for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere growing weary of winter. Spring forward is an exciting time to soak up more sun (and that all-important vitamin D) and get ourselves moving outdoors again. But it's also an adjustment period that can take a temporary hit on our sleep. Here, clinical psychologist and ​​board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., explains why the time change might throw off your week and how to get back on track quickly.