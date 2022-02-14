This Is The One Time A Sleep Expert Says It's OK To Sleep In

While it sounds simple enough in theory, we all have those nights we stay up a little later than planned—and that's where Breus is willing to bend his No. 1 sleep rule.

"You never want to get less than five hours of sleep. Period. End of story," he says. Less than five hours is when reaction time begins to slow, which can lead to accidents, particularly for those who drive, he explains.

So, whether your social plans keep you up or you're tossing and turning all night, make sure your total sleep time passes five hours. If it doesn't, consider this permission from the sleep doctor himself to hit snooze.