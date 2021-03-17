Abrams tells mbg she's seen a mix of reactions to spring in her clinical practice, "some biological, and some related to the meaning that we assign to springtime."

Spring is, after all, a time that many of us are conditioned to look forward to. Spring breaks, spring cleanings, and so on, train us to treat this as a period of rebirth and an opportunity to socialize. Not for nothing, spring is also when many people start thinking about planning summer travels.

"Life can feel like it opens for people during this time of year, which is an energy that many can benefit from," Abrams notes.

So, as far as whether spring fever is 'real', she contends that "what people experience within themselves and their moods is real, regardless of what it may be prompted by."