Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Ayanna Abrams, Psy.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist in Georgia, CEO/Founder of Ascension Behavioral Health and co-founder of Not So Strong, an initiative to improve the mental health and relationship functioning of Black women through use of vulnerable storytelling. She obtained her master's and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology with emphasis on diverse populations and families. Abrams' specialties include working with college aged and graduate/professional students of color, entrepreneur mental health, and relationship and marital counseling. She has extensive clinical experience working with people of color, specifically Black women, men and couples. As a trained Emotionally Focused Couples Therapist (EFT), Abrams meets couples at the intersection of cultural identity and attachment styles in order to improve short-term and long-term emotional connection and relationship satisfaction.

Abrams enjoys providing consultation and creating mental health, relationship, and antiracism training/workshops for organizations, schools, churches, hospitals, & other media, and has been featured in the New York Times, Essence, Allure and mindbodygreen, as well as AfroPunk, Therapy for Black Girls, and Silence the Shame.