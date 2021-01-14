A Psychologist On What Consistent Feelings Of Boredom Really Mean

Boredom can mean a few different things, depending on how it presents and persists in your life.

Given our society's general overstimulation through technology, it may take more to keep your interest because you're used to being distracted fairly easily. For some, it might mean a lack of connection to things that help you feel stimulated, purposeful, or motivated. Boredom may also be a defense mechanism used to protect against more unpleasant, distressing, or activating emotions. For others, a chronic disengagement of attention could be a symptom of a larger depressive pattern.

If you're not sure where your constant boredom is stemming from, reflect on these four potential causes and decide which feels most true to your situation. Understanding the root of your persistent boredom will help you manage it most effectively.