As you age, your body evolves—it's a simple fact of life, and a beautiful one at that. Take it from midwife and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D.: "We're like the tides, we're like the moon—we change," she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. It's a natural process that should be celebrated, not feared.

Specifically, in your early to mid-40s (perhaps late 40s, for some), you experience a seismic shift in your hormones: "As you get older, your estrogen ultimately starts to decline [and] the number of eggs in your ovaries that you're born with dwindle down," Romm notes. Again, a natural part of life, here, but you can make the transition a little more seamless with a few lifestyle shifts.

When these changes happen, she continues, "make sure [you're] paying attention to oxidative damage." Below, she explains why the 40s are the focal point.