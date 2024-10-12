Advertisement
This Cozy Take On Minestrone Soup Offers An Extra Hit Of Protein
Minestrone is rich with ingredients that are good for you yet full of flavor, and almost any vegetable works well in this hearty soup. I love parsnips and carrots, but you can use celery root or diced Yukon Gold potatoes as well.
Just use your favorite vegetables and get cooking! This recipe makes a large batch of soup; leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen.
Hearty Minestrone With Meatballs
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 40 to 50 minutes
Makes: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
Soup:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup (110 g) diced red onion
- 1 cup (140 g) diced peeled carrot
- 2 small parsnips, peeled and diced
- 3 stalks celery, sliced Kosher salt
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
- 6 cups (1.4 L) chicken stock (page 43)
- One 28-ounce (800-g) can crushed tomatoes
- One 15-ounce (430-g) can cannellini beans or garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 cups (80 g) baby spinach
Meatballs:
- 1 pound (455 g) ground pork or dark meat turkey
- ⅓ cup (30 g) freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- In a Dutch oven or other heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery, parsnips, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables have softened and the onion is translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and tomato paste. Cook until the garlic is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the Italian seasoning, then add the stock and tomatoes. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, partially cover, and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for 5 minutes longer.
- While the soup cooks, make the meatballs: In a medium bowl, combine the meat, Parmesan, egg, thyme, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir until well blended.
- Reduce the heat to low so that the soup is barely simmering. Using a small ice cream scoop or spoon, scoop up about 2 tablespoons of the meat mixture and form meatballs about 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter. Drop the meatballs gently into the soup. If the meatballs are not submerged, use a spoon to gently push them under so they can cook evenly.
- Simmer until the meatballs are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, then stir in the spinach and allow the leaves to wilt, about 5 minutes. Taste the soup and season with more salt or pepper if desired. Serve the soup hot, with Parmesan sprinkled on top.
Protein Check
To store: Let cool completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days or freeze for up to three months. To defrost the soup, place the container in a warm-water bath until the soup loosens from the sides, then transfer to a large saucepan. Place over low heat, stirring frequently, until the soup thaws completely and is hot.
Reprinted from Homemade Simple: Effortless Dishes for a Busy Life by Amanda Haas. Photography © 2023 by Kathleen Sheffer. Published by Cameron + Company.
