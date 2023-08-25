The white wine, tomato paste, and all of that olive oil reduce down to a softly acidic syrup that wraps the tender chickpeas in a tight but slippery sauce. Less well-​protected beans sitting in a bath of watery vinaigrette will eventually soften and start to dissolve, but these hold their shape.

Make the salad up to 2 hours ahead and let it hang out on the stovetop, or up to a full day ahead (in that case, refrigerate it). Before serving, spoon the vinaigrette from the bottom up to the top to refresh. This salad is one of my most beloved leftovers.