4 Easy & Delicious Ways To Cook New Life Into Leftover Beans

If by the time your beans are tender, their skins have burst and they’ve turned to mush, blend them—leaving behind some of their cooking liquid—with a clove of pounded garlic and a long drizzle of olive oil. Now you have bean puree, which can top little crisp crostini or be spread on crackers or eaten like mashed potatoes with a hearty chop. A little pour of cream or a spoonful of ghee are good additions. Or, turn overcooked beans into soup by pureeing them with their liquid, adding a bit of stock or water if needed and a few drops of red wine vinegar. Or turn them into a version of hummus by blending them with a clove of pounded garlic, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a spoonful of tahini paste.

Undercooked beans can be salvaged by being further simmered in flavorful fatty liquid. They will eventually surrender but may burst by the time they do. In that case, follow the instructions for Beans, Overcooked (above).