Chicken Crust Taco Pizza: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Keto-Friendly

Tacos on pizza in one delicious, high-protein dish? Plus, it's grain-free and keto-approved (!!!). It sounds too good to be true.

While you can get creative with the toppings on your chicken crust taco pizza (wow, that is quite literally a mouthful), each bite is sure to have a kick of that seasoned taco flavor.

Whether you make this recipe for your next holiday get-together or for a dinner to devour all on your own, you'll have a balanced, healthy meal that somehow incorporates three courses into one.