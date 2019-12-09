mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Chicken Crust Taco Pizza: Yes, It's A Thing & It's Keto-Friendly

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Keto-Friendly Pizza

Image by Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

December 9, 2019

Tacos on pizza in one delicious, high-protein dish? Plus, it's grain-free and keto-approved (!!!). It sounds too good to be true.

While you can get creative with the toppings on your chicken crust taco pizza (wow, that is quite literally a mouthful), each bite is sure to have a kick of that seasoned taco flavor.

Whether you make this recipe for your next holiday get-together or for a dinner to devour all on your own, you'll have a balanced, healthy meal that somehow incorporates three courses into one.

Chicken Crust Taco Pizza

Image by James Stefiuk

Chicken Crust Taco Pizza 

Serves 6 

Article continues below

Ingredients: 

  • 1 pound ground chicken thigh 
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan 
  • ½ cup shredded mozzarella 
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder 
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • 1 teaspoon ground paprika 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 
  • ½ cup salsa 
  • ¾ cup shredded mild Cheddar 
  • ⅛ cup sliced black olives 
  • ½ Roma tomato, seeded and chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  2. In a large bowl, mix chicken, Parmesan, mozzarella, chili powder, cumin, paprika, pepper, and garlic powder. 
  3. Wet your hands to prevent sticking, and press the ground chicken mixture out into a 14-inch round. Bake for 20 minutes.  
  4. Remove the pan and pour salsa over the chicken crust. Top with Cheddar, olives, and tomato, then continue to bake for an additional 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbling and brown and the crust is fully cooked to at least 165°F internal temperature. 
  5. Garnish with cilantro and let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Feel free to add your favorite taco toppings or dip in sour cream. Serve warm. 

Excerpted from Keto Comfort Foods by Sam Dillard. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Photography by James Stefiuk. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/chicken-crust-taco-pizza-is-a-thing-and-its-keto-friendly

Your article and new folder have been saved!