The Secret To Making Everything You Cook Healthier & Way More Delicious

New York Shuk Rosey Harissa Spice

Harissa has become more common in recent years, but often it only comes in paste form, which can be frustrating when you only want to use a little bit (and the rest just goes bad in your fridge). I love to keep this dry spice blend on hand, which delivers all of the flavor impact of the paste, in a more convenient pantry form. If you need to make a paste, simply mix a bit of it with olive or avocado oil until it reaches your desired consistency. This version has rose petals in it, which adds a subtle floral sweetness to the mix of chili peppers, a can't-put-your-finger-on-it flavor that will make people think you used hundreds of ingredients and complex cooking techniques to create that depth of flavor. You can use it as a seasoning for veggies; to make eggs taste out of this world; to add depth, spice, and interest to pasta sauce; and in salad dressing (it works especially well with shredded carrots). New York Shuk Rosey Harissa Spice ($9.95)