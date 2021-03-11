You’ve just taken a bite out of a dish that lacks flavor. What’s your first instinct?

If you thought just add salt, you’re definitely not alone. And while the right amount of salt can take a meal from bland to mouthwatering, too much salt can be just as damaging to the dish. Rather than using salt as a band-aid to the problem, try getting to the root of it (i.e. the ingredients).

Incorporating a variety of natural flavors can help prevent a meal from being bland in the first place. Aside from spices, chef and certified nutritionist Serena Poon, CN, says she relies on three ingredients to make almost any meal taste better.