Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

A Guide To The "Male G-Spot," aka How To Have Prostate Orgasms
Most people have heard of the famed G-spot found on the anterior wall of the vagina. But did you know that people with penises also have something akin to a G-spot? The so-called male G-spot is none other than the prostate, and it can be extremely pleasurable to play around with.
What is the male G-spot?
The male G-spot is the colloquial term for the prostate, also sometimes referred to as the P-spot. The prostate is a walnut-size gland that's part of the reproductive system in people with penises. When stimulated, the prostate secretes a thin milky fluid that contains an enzyme called a prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which helps to keep semen uncoagulated so that sperm can successfully travel during ejaculation and join together with an egg to create a zygote.
The prostate has earned the name "the male G-spot" because of its potential for pleasure. When stimulated externally or internally, the prostate can create immensely pleasing feelings, which can produce or heighten orgasms.
Where it's located.
The prostate is located between the penis and bladder, with the urethra passing through it. You can find it internally by inserting a finger into the rectum and feeling through the rectal wall for a firm "nut" of spongy tissue.
"Externally, it cannot be directly palpated, but pressure can be applied to the surrounding area by pressing against the perineum, which is the area between the genitals and anus," explains urologist Joshua R. Gonzalez, M.D.
Why does it feel so good?
probiotic+
The prostate has two functions: its procreative function (keeping seminal fluid in an optimal state) and its recreative function (adding to the ecstasy of orgasm). When the prostate is stimulated, the resulting orgasms can be more intense than the ones that arise due to penile stimulation. Many people report that prostate orgasms take more time to achieve, which could also be part of why they hit differently, so to speak.
The reason that the prostate is able to generate so much pleasurable sensation is a little bit of a mystery, but there are two main hypotheses, according to a 2017 study on prostate-induced orgasms. The first is that the intense pleasure comes from the concentration of nerves in the area. The second is that it's due to the extra mindfulness that is practiced during prostate stimulation, which helps to prime the brain to really intensely feel every iota of pleasure.
How to stimulate it.
There are a few different ways to stimulate the prostate, also sometimes referred to as prostate milking.
With a dildo
A curved dildo (made of a body-safe material such as silicone) can be used to stimulate the prostate. Look out for a dildo that's marketed specifically for anal play, as it will have a flared base to stop it from getting accidentally lost in the rectum. Use the dildo alone or with a partner; both can be fun in their own ways.
With a finger
"To stimulate your prostate internally, insert a finger into your anus," recommends Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, a couples' and sex therapist and clinical director at ALL IN Therapy Clinic in Minneapolis. "About 2 inches in, apply slight pressure and feel around for a slightly firm bulb toward the front of your body. You will not come in direct contact with it as it is not located in your anus; instead, you will feel it through your anal canal."
Once you locate the prostate, he recommends massaging it using the pad of your finger instead of the tip to create a pleasurable sensation.
"Regarding techniques, two simple and popular ones would be the 'come hither' and circles," he adds. "You know that gesture people make with their pointer finger when they want you to come toward them from across the room? The one that looks like they are extending their pointer finger then curling it back toward them? Use that same motion to stimulate the prostate."
The circle technique involves using the pad of your finger to make gentle but firm circular motions to apply pleasure to the entire prostate.
With a butt plug
Certain butt plugs can be perfect for hitting just the right spot. Look out for one that's marketed as being made for the "P-spot" or prostate stimulation. When using a butt plug, make sure to use plenty of lube and to relax your sphincter as you insert it. Some buttplugs even vibrate and externally stimulate the perineum as well as the prostate, for a deeper hit of pleasure.
Preparation.
Of course, any kind of anal play comes with a risk for encountering small amounts of fecal matter. In order to minimize the chance of this happening, have a bowel movement and then take a shower before engaging in prostate play. It's also important to know that stimulating the prostate might make you feel like you need to pee, says Zrenchik. Peeing beforehand can give you peace of mind.
Positions to try.
Switching up your position can be really beneficial for prostate stimulation. "There are a variety of positions that are conducive to accessing and stimulating the prostate," Lori Lawrenz, PsyD, of the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health tells mbg.
It's also always just fun to try something new. So with that in mind, here are a few positions that can be especially well suited to hitting the so-called male G-spot.
On all fours
"Doggie-style allows for a deeper experience," advises certified sex therapist Janet Brito, Ph.D., LCSW. From behind, your partner could either use a dildo, their penis, or their fingers to stimulate your prostate, says Brito. On all fours is also stable, which means you can keep at it for a while without tiring.
Head down, ass up
Lawrenz also recommends this slight variation on the doggy style: "Accessing the prostate from behind, with face gently on a pillow and hips elevated while on one's knees, allows for ease of entry via another penis, a finger, or a sex toy."
Table top
"Table top is where your partner is lying on their back and hanging their ass on the edge of a bed, counter, or table while you are standing," explains Zrenchik. "Essentially, you are wanting to position it so that your penis or dildo is entering them and angling toward the belly button instead of their back. This is because the prostate is located between the rectum and the penis."
Knees to shoulders
For another variation that gets the perfect angle for prostate stimulation, Lawrenz recommends lying on your back and pulling your legs up to your shoulders. This position enables a partner to access your prostate anally, as well as being low effort for you.
On the side
Another tip from Lawrenz is to try "lying on one's side with the bottom leg straight for balance and another raised with a bent knee slightly in front." This position is easy to get into and easy to maintain, so you can focus on the pleasure at hand.
Toys to help.
Sex toys have a lot to offer when it comes to prostate stimulation. Whether you're looking to experiment with different sensations or are just a little shy about putting your finger up your butt hole (or letting your partner do so), a sex toy can help.
Here are a few options to consider:
- njoy Pure Wand – This one's a classic for G-spot stimulation in people with vaginas, and it can also be pure prostate magic.
- LELO Hugo – This hands-free prostate massager includes a remote control for easy prostate play without too much bending around.
- We-Vibe Vector – In addition to being a great couple sex toy, this one also includes both prostate and perineum stimulation.
- LELO Loki Wave – This one offers all sorts of vibrations and waves to target the prostate.
- Aneros Progasm Jr. Prostate Massager – New to prostate play? This one's a great toy for beginners.
Other hot spots.
It's not just the prostate that deserves some loving! If you've got a penis, here are some other erogenous zones to pay attention to.
Scrotum and testicles
Pay special attention to the seam (scrotal raphe) that runs down your scrotum. This area is especially sensitive and can feel really good to touch. You can use a vibrator or ask your partner to lick it. In general, when you play with your balls, remember to be gentle.
Perineum
The perineum is the tissue that runs from your anal opening to your balls. It's also known as the taint or the gooch. Lube up your fingers and run them along it!
Anus
Before you reach the prostate, the humble asshole is right there and waiting to be stimulated. Rimming (licking) the asshole can feel really good for some people. You can also press a little vibrator to it to get you excited.
Foreskin
If you have a foreskin, don't be afraid of giving it a little love. Have your partner run their tongue across it, or gently roll it down your shaft. Don't forget to use lube!
Health considerations.
There is limited research that suggests that regular prostate massages can contribute to the relief of symptoms associated with chronic prostatitis. Data also suggests that regular sexual activity contributes to prostate health and can protect against prostate cancer.
"Believe it or not, one of the best ways to maintain prostate health is to ejaculate regularly, three times per week or more," says Abraham Morgentaler, M.D., FACS, representing the National Coalition for Sexual Health.
However, there are some small health risks that need to be kept in mind when engaging in prostate play. For example, if the prostate is being stimulated internally through the anus, then there is a risk for the transmission of bacteria and viruses through the delicate skin of the rectum. To minimize this risk, you should ensure that your sex toys and hands are clean before diving in. It's also smart to consider wearing latex or vinyl gloves for anal penetration. The gloves act as a barrier method to prevent the spread of any bacteria or virus traces on your hands, but they also protect the thin skin of your rectum from your nails. Any tears in your rectal tissue can increase the chance of contracting an STI.
The bottom line.
Engaging in prostate stimulation can be pleasurable—and potentially healthy! Getting to know the different erogenous zones of your body and discovering new ways of making yourself feel good is a great way to spend your time. Whether you're a prostate play newbie or an experienced connoisseur, why not take some time tonight to explore? Get ready for waves and waves of orgasms.