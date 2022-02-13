Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

"To stimulate your prostate internally, insert a finger into your anus," recommends Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, a couples' and sex therapist and clinical director at ALL IN Therapy Clinic in Minneapolis. "About 2 inches in, apply slight pressure and feel around for a slightly firm bulb toward the front of your body. You will not come in direct contact with it as it is not located in your anus; instead, you will feel it through your anal canal."

Once you locate the prostate, he recommends massaging it using the pad of your finger instead of the tip to create a pleasurable sensation.

"Regarding techniques, two simple and popular ones would be the 'come hither' and circles," he adds. "You know that gesture people make with their pointer finger when they want you to come toward them from across the room? The one that looks like they are extending their pointer finger then curling it back toward them? Use that same motion to stimulate the prostate."

The circle technique involves using the pad of your finger to make gentle but firm circular motions to apply pleasure to the entire prostate.