Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

However, there are some small health risks that need to be kept in mind when engaging in prostate play. For example, if the prostate is being stimulated internally through the anus, then there is a risk for the transmission of bacteria and viruses through the delicate skin of the rectum. To minimize this risk, you should ensure that your sex toys and hands are clean before diving in. It's also smart to consider wearing latex or vinyl gloves for anal penetration. The gloves act as a barrier method to prevent the spread of any bacteria or virus traces on your hands, but they also protect the thin skin of your rectum from your nails. Any tears in your rectal tissue can increase the chance of contracting an STI.