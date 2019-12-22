This One Habit Might Make You More Likely To Have Sex Dreams

Sleeping position is probably just one factor in dream content, but whether or not you experience an erotic dream is likely due to a host of other elements. There is no easy way to pinpoint exactly why we have the dreams that we do, but what most experts agree on is that dreams are affected by both external factors (like temperature, sleeping position, a partner snoring, etc.) and internal factors (such as stress, anxiety, thoughts about the day, etc.)

"What we see in our dreams can depend on many external factors. For example, some people say they were dreaming of arctic landscapes when they felt the cold wind with their feet," adult sleep coach Eva Cohen tells mbg.

Cohen says that erotic dreams are particularly interesting because they don't reflect your current reality. Sex dreams are "mostly not linked to your actual sex drive and intimate relationships in real life. Simply speaking, you can have a great sexual life and still dream about the affair with your boss," she says. That means if you've had a disturbing dream about hooking up with your ex, don't worry. It doesn't mean you want him back. Your imagination is just super colorful and capable of whipping up all kinds of odd things.

Sex dreams are multilevel ways for our subconscious to reveal our deepest fears and desires. These fears and desires most likely have nothing to do with actual sex. "For example, the above-mentioned sex affair with the boss may mean that you want to get a career lift but aren't ready to speak about it yet."

If you have an erotic dream about someone, it's likely you've connected with that person in some psychological way. "Dreaming of having sex with your best friend or brother-in-law, for example, doesn't mean you desire them but that you may have recently had a meaningful conversation where you really connected," says Loewenberg.