This Is The No. 1 Reason Long-Distance Relationships End

In the end, while 91 percent of participants had given long-distance a try, 50 percent of those relationships failed. Interestingly enough, long-distance relationships that began that way had a higher success rate than couples who became long-distance due to circumstance. Things like not making an effort to travel, feeling sexually unsatisfied, arguing, and just the nature of growing apart definitely took their toll on the relationships that reportedly ended: The report found couples who survived through their long-distance phase spent twice as much money traveling as those whose long-distance relationships failed. More than 50 percent of the couples who survived also tended resolve their arguments more quickly than others, choosing to patch things up within a few hours rather than waiting until the next day or, worse, more than a few days later.