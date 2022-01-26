24 Gifts That Are Perfect For Couples In Long-Distance Relationships

Along with scheduling regular FaceTime dates, planning trips to see each other when possible, and continuing to connect from a distance, giving your partner gifts is a great way to strengthen your relationship, no matter the miles.

As clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., tells mbg, "Giving gifts lets the receiver know you're thinking about and care for them, which strengthens the emotional bond. This is beneficial in all relationships, but especially where distance is an issue because it's much easier to feel disconnected over time."

She adds that it also certainly doesn't hurt to have gifts around that remind you of them. "Having items your partner has given you in your immediate physical environment provides opportunities to think of them, and to be reminded of your connection with them," she explains.

(Here's our full guide for making long-distance relationships work, by the way.)