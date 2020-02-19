Even if it's not the most interesting thing to you, ask about your partner's meetings so you don't build up a romanticized notion of what they are up to. It's easy to let your imagination run wild imagining that they're off having fun while you are holding down the fort. Also make sure to share what you are doing on a regular basis so they are aware of what's happening at home. By giving and asking for these small day-to-day details, you're both able to visualize each other's experiences and stay close.