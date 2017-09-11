For most of the 30 years my husband and I have been married, he has had to travel for business. Over the past decade, his travel has increased dramatically, and now he's away at least two days every week.

While I always understood why he had to travel, I never grew to like it. It made me feel resentful. I often found myself very anxious when he was away. And in the last 10 years, my anxiety has increased in correlation with the amount of time he spends traveling.

For a while, there was unaddressed tension in our relationship for this reason. I eventually realized that nothing would change until we acknowledged that the arrangement was affecting our relationship and had an honest conversation about it.

I'm hardly alone in this. I know many couples struggle to find balance when a great amount of time apart is necessary. So, I want to share what I’ve learned about myself and my marriage and how my husband and I manage to stay close and connected despite challenging circumstances: